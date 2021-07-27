We need to understand the importance of gender equality: Kenisha Bhardwaj

Hailing from Ghaziabad, actor Kenisha Bhardwaj feels social biases in our society needs to end.

“We need to understand that to progress, as an overall society, we have to give up on our social biases. Such prejudices are totally unfair as they hurt us as a country on a whole. Gender inequality is surely a bigger issue than it appears and sadly still persists in our society,” says Kaal Bhairav Rahasya-2 and Sasural Simar Ka actor.

Given an example from her life, she says, “I have seen it around me but thankfully my parents stood by me and made me understand the importance of gender equality in today’s time.”

A mathematics teacher by profession and actor by choice, Kenisha is happy that she didn’t let go of the opportunity of taking up acting.

“My brother helped me record and send a video for an online audition. I got a positive response from the production house, so that brought me to Mumbai. Also, at that time, I wanted to get away from my regular life in my hometown. Soon, my first show Queens Hain Hum happened,” she says.

The actor adds that she has to be very selective in choosing work. “I just can’t take up any project be it on OTT or films. I have to be careful while choosing what I am getting to play as people who are watching my work on screen back home should not feel uncomfortable. So, that’s more a reason I opt for family shows. So, this way TV is my saviour.”

Keinsha is back on the sets and is busy shooting for her new show. “Currently, I am shooting for Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki but we are not letting our guard down. Regular RT-PCR tests are done on the sets and also staff count is very limited and of course everyone is vaccinated. But, even after following all protocols we still can’t do away with regular precautions,” she says.