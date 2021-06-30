When 12-year-old Avika Gor revealed where her Balika Vadhu earnings go, said she had 5000 saved up

Actor Avika Gor became a household name after playing Anandi in the hit television show Balika Vadhu over a decade ago. She celebrates her birthday on June 30.

On her birthday, here's a throwback to an old interview, in which Avika Gor spoke about school, friends, and what she does with the money that she makes from Balika Vadhu.

In a 2009 appearance on On the Couch with Koel, when Avika was 12 years old, host Koel Purie noted that she would be making a good amount of money from the show. "Do you know where all that money goes?" she asked. After taking a moment to think about it, Avika replied in Hindi, "My dad told me it's put in an insurance fund. And you know what, I have ₹5222 in my piggy bank." Asked what she'll do with the money, Avika said, "I'll buy myself something." She said that she hadn't spent a single penny of her own money on anyone, and was waiting to save up a larger amount. She did, however, admit that her dad bought her an iPhone for her birthday.

Times have changed for Avika now. She is in a relationship with Milind Chandwani, she speaks about mental health, and recently fielded scandalous rumours about herself. In an interview, she was asked about the longstanding linkup rumours between her and Manish Raisinghan, her Sasural Simar Ka co-actor.

Asked if the rumours were true, she told RJ Siddharth Kannan, "It's impossible! No way! There were articles like humne bachcha chhupa ke rakha hai (we have a secret child). We are very close, even now. He'll always have a very space in my life. In my journey from the age of 13 till now, he has been the closest friend that I've ever had."