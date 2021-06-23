Manish Raisinghan breaks silence on rumours of him having secret child with Avika Gor, points out 18-year age gap

Manish Raisinghan has reacted to linkup rumours with Avika Gor, with whom he worked in the television serial Sasural Simar Ka. Avika in a recent interview addressed the rumours that have been hounding the two for years and said that at one point, it was being speculated that they had a secret child.

In an interview, Manish Raisinghan called the rumour 'absurd' and said that he laughed about the matter with his wife, Sangeita. He also pointed out that he is 18 years older than Avika Gor, who rose to fame as a child actor in Balika Vadhu.

He told a leading daily, "This is one of the most absurd things I have ever heard about my friendship with Avika. Why can't two individuals be good friends? Why do they have to be in a relationship? Also it's a fact that I am 18 years older than her."

He continued, "Avika will always be a close friend. She is in a happy relationship now with Milind Chandwani and it has been more than a year since I got married in June 2020. Sangeita and I laughed about these rumours."

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Avika was asked if she ever dated Manish. She said, "It's impossible! No way! There were articles like humne bachcha chhupa ke rakha hai (we have a secret child). We are very close, even now. He'll always have a very space in my life. In my journey from the age of 13 till now, he has been the closest friend that I've ever had."

"I've learned so much from him. He's 18 years elder to me, by the way. When I saw how he keeps the child within him alive, it is a big thing to learn. Even now when people ask me if anything was happening between us, I'm like 'yaar, mere papa se thoda chhota hai woh (he's almost my father's age)," she added.

Avika said that while they were initially affected by the rumours, and even decided to briefly distance themselves from each other, they eventually agreed to move beyond it and haven't looked back since.