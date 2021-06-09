Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
When Indian Idol judge Anu Malik snapped at Sunidhi Chauhan for interrupting him: 'Let me complete'

Anu Malik, in the fifth season of Indian Idol, had a bit of an argument with co-judge Sunidhi Chauhan, over an aspiring contestant's performance. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Anu Malik has served several stints as Indian Idol judge.

Anu Malik has had a long association with Indian Idol. The music composer has had several stints as a judge on the show. He currently shares the judges panel with Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya on season 12 of the reality show.

In the fifth season of the show, he was joined by co-judges Sunidhi Chauhan and Salim Merchant. During one of the audition rounds, Anu and Sunidhi got into a bit of an argument over a contestant.

In an old video shared on the SET India YouTube channel, the three judges listened intently as an aspirant performed the song Dil Ko Hazar Baar, from the film Murder. "You look like a strong person, toh agar acha sunaogi toh acha result milega (if you sing well, you'll be rewarded), so concentrate," Anu told her before her performance.

But once she was done, Anu didn't seem impressed. He said in Hindi, "The song you've just sung, I didn't understand it. I'm sorry, but I'm going to have to say something... Basically, what we're looking for is a good voice. If a person has a good voice, they'll proceed, if they don't, then we can't take them forward..." He was then interrupted by Sunidhi, who said, "Awaaz bohot achi hai, meri taraf se aap aage jaa rahi hain (You have a great voice, it's a yes from me)."

But Anu wasn't pleased about being interrupted. He said, "You didn't allow me to speak, I was just starting... Let me complete Sunidhi." Sunidhi said that she was just voicing her own opinion, and her comment wasn't directed at him "I'm done, you're coming from my side." Anu said, "Aur bol lijiye (Carry on, then)."

Also read: When ‘Kolkata’s Shah Rukh Khan’ turned up at Indian Idol audition, mimicked Anu Malik. Watch

Eventually, even Anu agreed that the contestant deserved to be taken to the next round, and gave his nod.

