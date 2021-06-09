Home / Entertainment / Tv / When ‘Kolkata’s Shah Rukh Khan’ turned up at Indian Idol audition, mimicked Anu Malik. Watch
When ‘Kolkata’s Shah Rukh Khan’ turned up at Indian Idol audition, mimicked Anu Malik. Watch

  • A man, who called himself ‘Kolkata’s Shah Rukh Khan’, came to audition for Indian Idol but could not win the judges over with his singing abilities. However, he entertained them with his mimicry.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:00 AM IST

The music reality show, Indian Idol, has seen some funny auditions back in the day, and one of them was a man who described himself as ‘Kolkata’s Shah Rukh Khan’. While his singing abilities failed to impress judges Anu Malik, Javed Akhtar, Kailash Kher and Sonali Bendre, they were entertained by his mimicry skills.

“Main banunga Bharat ki shaan, aa gaya hai Kolkata’s Shah Rukh Khan (I will become India’s pride, I am Kolkata’s Shah Rukh Khan),” the man, whose name was Shanawaz Kabir Khan, said, before entering the audition room, as the tune of Don played in the background. When Anu told him that his laugh reminded him of Shah Rukh, he said, “Actually, sir, I am Kolkata’s Shah Rukh,” and proceeded to recite a dialogue from Don.

Shanawaz sang the title track of Saawariya but the judges were not too impressed. Javed advised him, “Aap gaana-vaana apne shauk se gaaya kijiye (Sing for your own pleasure),” to which he protested, “Nahi sir, I am a singer.” He sang another song but the lyricist told him a ‘clear-cut no’ for the next round.

At Kailash’s request, Shanawaz mimicked Anu and sang Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyaali Ho. Anu maintained a poker face and told him afterwards, “You can only do mimicry, nothing else.” Sonali said, “You can dance also. You can do mimicry, you can dance but you can’t sing, so you can’t come to Mumbai.” While leaving, the contestant sang yet another Anu Malik song -- Dhuan Dhuan.

Also read: Yami Gautam’s wedding planner reveals details of ceremonies, says he made arrangements on one-day notice

Later, in a confessional clip, Shanawaz vented his anger on the judges. Making a reference to a dialogue from Shah Rukh’s Om Shanti Om, he said, “Anu saab agar mere saamne aa gaye, toh ‘muniyadar muniyadar yenna raskala mind it’ (If I see Anu sir again, he better mind it).”

