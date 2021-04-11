Home / Entertainment / Tv / When unimpressed Anu Malik slapped himself after hearing Neha Kakkar sing at Indian Idol audition. ​Watch video
When unimpressed Anu Malik slapped himself after hearing Neha Kakkar sing at Indian Idol audition. ​Watch video

Before she became one of the judges of Indian Idol, Neha Kakkar was a contestant on the show. Then-judge Anu Malik was unimpressed with her audition. Watch the throwback video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Neha Kakkar participated in the second season of Indian Idol.

Singer Neha Kakkar, who is currently seen as one of the judges on Indian Idol 12, began her journey with the same show. She participated in the second season of the music reality show but was eliminated early. Several years later, she rose to prominence with the popularity of her song, Second Hand Jawaani, from Cocktail.

A video of Neha’s Indian Idol audition has resurfaced online. In the clip, she sang Aisa Lagta Hai from Refugee, but failed to impress. In fact, composer Anu Malik (who was judging the show back then, along with singer Sonu Nigam and filmmaker Farah Khan), said that he felt like slapping himself after her performance. He also slapped himself to demonstrate his anguish.

“Neha Kakkar... Teri awaaz sun kar lagta hai main apne mooh par maaroon thappad, yaar! Kya ho gaya hai tere ko (I feel like slapping myself after hearing you sing. What happened to you)?” he asked her.

Currently, Neha is seen as a judge on Indian Idol 12, alongside singer-composers Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. She is one of the highest-paid singers in Bollywood, with a number of hits such as Kaala Chashma, Dilbar, Aankh Marey and O Saki Saki, to her credit. She is also popular on social media, with 55 million followers on Instagram.

Also see: Rhea Chakraborty is ‘keeping the faith’ in rare Instagram post, fan says ‘hope the smile comes to your face soon’

In recent episodes of Indian Idol 12, guests including veteran actors Rekha and Neetu Kapoor congratulated Neha on her recent wedding and brought gifts for her. She tied the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh in October last year after a whirlwind romance.

Neha and Rohanpreet met while shooting for the music video of Nehu Da Vyah. He asked for her Snapchat ID after filming ended and they began talking. They got married shortly afterwards.

Neha recently released a single titled Marjaneya. The song, which featured Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in the video, was an instant hit with fans.

