Who is replacing Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show? Meet the controversial Trump critic taking over

Fans of Jimmy Kimmel Live! will soon see a different face behind the desk. Jimmy Kimmel has announced that he is taking his usual summer break, and several guest hosts will step in while he is away. The name drawing the most attention is Rosie O’Donnell, a television personality whose long-running public feud with President Donald Trump has often made headlines. Kimmel revealed the news during his June 19, 2026, show, making it one of the biggest talking points from the upcoming guest-host lineup.

Why is Rosie O'Donnell replacing Jimmy Kimmel?

Jimmy Kimmel speaks during a ceremony honoring Adam Carolla with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

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Jimmy Kimmel has followed the same summer tradition since 2020, taking time off during the warmer months and handing hosting duties to guest stars. This year, Rosie O’Donnell is among the celebrities chosen to lead the show while he is away.

Kimmel shared the announcement on air and joked that O’Donnell’s appearance would be a “special treat” for President Trump. The comment referenced the well-known dispute between O’Donnell and Trump, which dates back nearly two decades.

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{{^usCountry}} Their public disagreements began in 2006 when O’Donnell, then a co-host on The View, openly criticized Trump and his comments about women. Since then, the two have exchanged criticism on multiple occasions, making their feud one of the most talked-about celebrity-political rivalries in American media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their public disagreements began in 2006 when O’Donnell, then a co-host on The View, openly criticized Trump and his comments about women. Since then, the two have exchanged criticism on multiple occasions, making their feud one of the most talked-about celebrity-political rivalries in American media. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} O’Donnell is not the only guest host scheduled to appear. Kimmel also confirmed that Tiffany Haddish, Colman Domingo, Ike Barinholtz, Anthony Anderson and Jelly Roll will take turns hosting during his absence. Rosie O’Donnell’s television career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} O’Donnell is not the only guest host scheduled to appear. Kimmel also confirmed that Tiffany Haddish, Colman Domingo, Ike Barinholtz, Anthony Anderson and Jelly Roll will take turns hosting during his absence. Rosie O’Donnell’s television career {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rosie O’Donnell has spent decades in television as a comedian, actress, talk-show host and producer. She became a household name through The Rosie O’Donnell Show and later gained even more attention during her time on The View. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rosie O’Donnell has spent decades in television as a comedian, actress, talk-show host and producer. She became a household name through The Rosie O’Donnell Show and later gained even more attention during her time on The View. {{/usCountry}}

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Her upcoming appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! stands out because it comes after a year in which Kimmel has frequently spoken about politics on his show, including criticism of Trump. Given that O’Donnell is also known for her outspoken views and her history with POTUS, her guest-host stint is likely to draw extra attention from viewers.

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For Kimmel, however, the summer break is nothing new. He has repeatedly said he enjoys spending time with family during his annual hiatus. While he steps away from the late-night spotlight for a few weeks, O’Donnell and the other guest hosts will keep the show running until his return.

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