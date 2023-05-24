Who was Vaibhavi Upadhyaya? Know all about the late Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who is best known for the hit television serial Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2, died in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh. She died in the Banjar area of Kullu district in the state. (Also Read | Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's costars mourn her death: ‘Whole Sarabhai vs Sarabhai team is in a shock’)

Who was Vaibhavi?

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was seen in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Vaibhavi was born on July 28, 1990, in Gujarat. She also has a sister, Jinal Thaker, and a brother, Ankit Upadhyaya. As per reports, she was engaged to Jay Suresh Gandi.

How did the accident take place?

The accident happened when her car, a Fortuner, fell into a gorge. The accident took place while negotiating a steep curve. Apart from Vaibhavi, her fiance was also travelling in the vehicle.

What did the police say?

SP Kullu Sakshi Verma told news agency PTI, "Vaibhavi tried to get out of the vehicle through the window and sustained a head injury which proved fatal while the other passenger was safe." The last rites of the actor, who was in her 30s, will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday, added Sakshi.

Tributes for the late actor:

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai producer J D Majethia shared the news of Vaibhavi's death on his Instagram Story early on Wednesday morning. "Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north... (sic)" he wrote.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai cast members also paid tributes to the late actor on social media. Satish Shah, who played Indravadan, remembered her as "a fine actor and a colleague". "The whole SvS team is in shock. Om Shanti," he tweeted. "Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away," wrote show's actor-director Deven Bhojani on Twitter.

Rupali Ganguly, who played Monisha, said she was shocked to know about Vaibhavi's death. "Gone too soon Vaibhavi..." she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a still of the late actor from their show. "Can't believe this," she captioned another picture of Vaibhavi. Sumeet Raghvan, who played Sahil, tweeted, "Absolutely numb. #vaibhaviupadhyaya Om Shanti."

Vaibhavi's projects:

In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi starred as Jasmine Mawani, the love interest of Rosesh, played by Rajesh Kumar. Her fiery character would often crack up viewers with her foot-in-the-mouth literal Gujarati to English translations. Upadhyaya's Jasmine was also popular for the Gujarati catchphrase 'Khot nat kehti (I speak the truth)' and for standing up to the family matriarch, the elite Maya Sarabhai (Ratna Pathak Shah).

Vaibhavi was also part of CityLights, Please Find Attached, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka and Sanrachna. The actor has also been part of shows such as CID and Adaalat. She also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak in 2020 and was seen in the web series Zero KMS starring Naseeruddin Shah.

