'Who's here for fame?', Love is Blind's Micah Lussier claps back at Zack Goytowski

Micah Lussier, a contestant on the hit Netflix show ‘Love is Blind,’ has called out her fellow co-star, Zack Goytowski. During the show’s reunion, Goytowski accused his ex-fiancé Irina Solomonova of being on the show for fame. However, Lussier did not take kindly to his accusations and spoke out in defense of her friend.

Micah Lussier claps back at Zack Goytowski.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lussier, who was close to Solomonova during the show, said that Goytowski had been “making all these videos” and encouraging fans to “check my Story,” while Solomonova had been in “ghost mode for weeks.” She also questioned Goytowski’s motives for being on the show, saying that he had plugged his Instagram four times during the reunion.

“Who’s here for fame?” Lussier asked on the “Viall Files” podcast.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lussier added that both she and Solomonova had walked into the reunion “scared” and with their “tail between our legs” after “getting killed” on social media for how they treated other women on the show. She also called out Goytowski for his treatment of Solomonova during the reunion.

“I don’t know what Zack was on last night but it was too much for me,” Lussier, 26, continued. “She was sitting there trying to apologize, [and] whether you think it’s genuine or not, she’s sitting there, she showed up, she’s doing her best and it’s just like dig after dig after dig.”

Solomonova had previously apologized for her behavior on the show and said that she was “immature and naive” in some of her actions. Goytowski and Solomonova had gotten engaged on the show but called off their engagement shortly after.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Love Is Blind drama continues, Vanessa Lachey sends roses to Paul Peden

Fans of the show have been divided on the behavior of the contestants, with some labeling Lussier and Solomonova as “mean girls” and others defending their actions. ‘Love is Blind’ is available to stream on Netflix.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON