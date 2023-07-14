When KBC contestant told Shah Rukh Khan she didn't like him. Check out his reaction

Shah Rukh Khan once took on Amitabh Bachchan's hosting duties in season three of the hit quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor used to bid the participants goodbye by giving them a hug. However, once a woman refused to hug him and made it clear that she doesn't like him as an actor. A clip of the particular episode was recently shared on Reddit and fans of the actor were angry over the same. However, some also defended the contestant and came up with an explanation. Also read: Vignesh Shivan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan romancing wife Nayanthara in Jawan

What happened in the KBC episode hosted by SRK

Shah Rukh Khan had hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati season 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video clip shows the woman contestant telling Shah Rukh Khan, “Main aapki filmein dekhti hu aur main aapko ajha actor nahi mana karti. Aur mujhe is show mein aapse gale milne ka koi shauk nahi hai (I watch your films but I don't consider you a good actor. I am also not willing to hug you on the show)."

After she won a certain prize money on the show, Shah Rukh asked her, “aap bura manegi agar main apni taraf se ye check aapki ma ji ko dekar aau kyunki wo mujhse gale zarur milengi (will you feel bad if I give this check to your mom because she will definitely give me a hug)?” The woman agreed and SRK went on to give her mom a hug.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh Khan fans respond to clip

A fan commented on the Reddit post, “Lol for I am not a fan either but that doesn’t mean that I would be rude. Just because he’s famous people think he wouldn’t feel offended or hurt if someone says this directly. And there's no way this is scripted because who would write a script like that???” Another said, “Supreme confidence. You have to know yourself so you are never looking for anyone else's validation.” One more fan said, “I need to learn people’s skills from this man!” A comment also read: “She tried to show off. The king just humbled her in seconds”. “His sense of humor is one of the top reasons why I love SRK”, read another comment. A fan also said, “SRK is an actual star. He knows everyone will not be a fan but he sure knows he is a star and how to show it to people like her. That was very witty and nicely handled.”

Some defend the contestant

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some on Reddit also defended the woman. A comment read: “Not all women are dying to hug celebrities. She was setting boundaries and it’s healthy for your own mental peace.” Another said, “I agree. She seemed around my mother's age and I know women that age are not comfortable being hugged by a man. Nothing wrong with enforcing personal boundaries.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON