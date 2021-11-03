Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai actor Ayush Viz ties knot with Sakshi Kohli. See pics from their wedding

Ayush Viz, who played Mohit on the Star Plus show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has tied the knot with Sakshi Kohli.
Ayush Viz and Sakshi Kohli tied the knot on October 31, 2021.(Instagram)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 03:49 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Ayush Viz tied the knot with Sakshi Kohli on October 31. Ayush's sister, actor Ariah Agarwal shared several pictures from the wedding day on social media.

Posting a series of pictures on Instagram, Ariah wrote, “Ayushi ki Shaadi.” The couple wore pastel-coloured wedding outfits. While Ayush wore a white sherwani, Sakshi chose pink and gold lehenga for the big day.

Ayush also shared a picture of Sakshi in her wedding lehenga on Instagram and captioned it, “There’s a garden in her face, Where roses and white lilies grow Mrs.Viz”

The wedding was attended by Ayush's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Rohan Mehra. Actor Shiny Dixit also attended the wedding. Hina Khan commented on Ariah's post and congratulated the couple, saying, "Many many congratulations. God bless,” while her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal commented, “Mubaarkaan”.

In a 2020 interview with a leading daily, Ayush opened up about his equation with Hina, he said, “I used to have maximum fights with Hina on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The director was so fed up that he asked the writers to not write scenes for Akshara and Mohit."

Read More: Mohsin Khan shares first, last shot for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as he quits show

In January, Ayush shared a picture with Sakshi, in which the couple was seen wearing printed T-shirts. Ayush's T-shirt read, “Under New Management," and Sakshi's T-shirt read, “I am the new manager.”

Ayush rose to fame with the show. In it, he played the character of Nandini's husband, Mohit. He later quit the show. Apart from his acting career, Ayush has also worked with choreographer Remo Dsouza on films such as Street Dancer and Race 3. Sakshi, on the other hand, is not from the entertainment industry. News reports suggest that she is a counsellor.

