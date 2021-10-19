Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan shares first and last shot, co-stars get emotional

Actor Mohsin Khan has quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and he shared glimpses of his first and last scene on the show, in which he played Kartik Goenka. His co-actors have also been sharing pictures with him, as they got emotional after his exit from the show. The show will soon take a time leap.

Mohsin joined the show in 2016 and the episode featuring his last scene was aired on Monday night. “5.5 years MashaAlah First and last scene as Kartik Goenka, simply grateful for everything,” he wrote alongside a collage of pictures that included the dates when he shot his first and last scenes-- May 18, 2016 and October 18, 2021.

He also posted pictures with the cast and crew of the show and wrote messages for them. In an Instagram Story, Mohsin Khan said that show director Rajan Shahi called his father soon after his last shot.

Swati Chitnis wrote on her Instagram page, “Dear dear Mohsin....it seems so strange to shoot 'Yeh Rishta' without you. Can't believe that you are not a part of this season now. You were the 1st person to make me feel absolutely comfortable as an actor on a new set five years ago.And it was a beautiful journey as 'Kittu and dadi'!! We all know that you have a fantastic future ahead and I wish you all the very best in life and in your career! Take care and lots lots of love to you!”

Niyati Joshi also wrote, “I never thought I would get tears in my eyes when he held the Mike for the last time on the sets of YRKKH. You will be immensely missed @khan_mohsinkhan . Wish you loads of love and luck for your future projects and I hope we cross paths again ,but this time you playing my elder brother And to talk about my reel partners @aarambh.trehan @siddharth_actor_official , my reels will be incomplete without these two . My morning routine of checking your nails , hitting aarambh on his hand (he has a habit of chewing on his lips), Siddharth's infinite times of wishing good morning in his squeeky voice all will be missed .”

Earlier this week, show producer Rajan Shahi shared pictures with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi and wrote, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? The Rishta: Bond regards, mutual respect forever thu thu thu…journey together kal aaj aur kal….Mohsin and Shivangi who symbolise the best what a Jodi/team can achieve together. Each moment, every minute detail is fresh in my mind…Our first meeting, the day you were signed, the first outdoor, the first scene..the nervousness and excitement which carried forward each day..The achievement and the awards. The desire to give our best through the toughest schedules, trying times made easy with enthusiasm positivity synergy together. The toughest days, the brightest days, the good days and the not so good days. I held your hand and you held my hand. No, we held each other's hand irrespective of what comments (came), we knew the truth . Our unconditional respect and faith remained Supreme.”

