Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 27: Abhimanyu continues to fight with Akshara

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is both exciting and entertaining for the viewers. Where Harsh and Neil support Akshara in front of Abhimanyu, Mahima and Anand continue to separate them. Parth finally decides to tell Abhimanyu the truth about Kairav’s innocence in Anisha’s case. Continue reading this article for more. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Navika Kotia hospitalised

Harsh and Neil support Akshara

After one year of keeping her silence, Akshara’s sacrifice for Abhimanyu finally comes out when Suhasini reveals it to Abhimanyu. However, Abhimanyu gets angry at Akshara for sacrificing their relationship just to save his hand. He blames Akshara for leaving him alone. Akshara gives him a befitting reply and leaves the Birla house once again. Later, all the Birlas and Goenkas express their different opinions on Akshara’s sacrifice.

Where all Goenkas except Aarohi support Akshara, Birlas have an opposite reaction. Mahima and Anand speak up against Akshara and blame her for all problems. However, there is someone who still supports Akshara in the Birla family and to everyone’s surprise, it is no one else but Harsh. Harsh suggests to Abhimanyu that Akshara has really sacrificed a lot for him and that no one would ever think of even doing what she did. Even Neil comes in Akshara’s support and later tells her how proud he is of her. Meanwhile, Parth realizes that he can’t hide the truth anymore. He decides to tell Abhimanyu everything but will Mahima let him do it? Keep reading HT highlights to find out.

Akhilesh gets into a fight with Anand

Elsewhere, Akhilesh gets agitated as their clients have cancelled their deals and meetings with them since Manish got into jail. Akshara calms him down and they go to meet their lawyer for further investigation. Meanwhile, Anand gets caught drinking by Akhilesh. He follows him to the hospital in anger without informing Akshara. Akhilesh confronts Anand in the hospital and gets into an altercation. When the rest of the patients gathered around them, he reveals that Akhilesh is planning to go for a surgery drunk. Harsh comes and helps Anand but his condition is evident of his drunkenness.

Meanwhile, Parth contacts Abhimanyu when he can’t take the silence anymore. He calls him back immediately to confront him about the proofs Akshara left in his room. Abhimanyu leaves for home instantly and doesn’t notice the fight happening between the Birlas and Goenkas.

Simultaneously, Akshara comes to the Birla hospital to take Akhilesh away. Back at the Birla house, Mahima catches Parth taking the proof out of her room. She asks him to not tell Abhimanyu anything about it but Parth is determined to speak up. Abhimanyu arrives but it remains to be seen if he gets to see Kairav and Akshara’s proof of innocence or not.

In the upcoming episodes, Akshara and Abhimanyu’s relationship is going to get through another storm of more misunderstandings. But this time, Akshara is not going to sacrifice her career and in fact, going to earn her voice back for herself. Keep reading more written updates here for all the latest episodes.

