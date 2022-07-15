Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 15: Abhimanyu's MRI reports show serious nerve damage in right hand

In this episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu and Akshara’s lives take a tumultuous turn as Abhimanyu gets his MRI report and it doesn’t look good. On the other hand, the feud between Aarohi and Akshara gets worse and Aarohi tries to demean Akshara despite all her attempts to comfort her. Read this article to know the full story. Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Aarohi is fired after Akshara's revelation

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhimanyu’s MRI report

Akshara feels worried for Abhimanyu after the whole medical negligence incident. Abhimanyu asks her to not worry and go back. Before she leaves, Anand arrives with the MRI reports. Abhimanyu tells Akshara it’s all fine and there is nothing serious with his hand injury. Akshara leaves to check on Aarohi, thinking everything is alright with Abhimanyu, but is Abhimanyu telling the truth?

Turns out, Abhimanyu’s MRI reports are not all fine. The moment Akshara leaves, Abhimanyu breaks down. Anand inquires about the report. Abhimanyu confesses that the reports show serious nerve damage in his right hand. Anand gets shocked. He suggests getting the reports checked by his neurosurgeon friend and immediately start the treatment. However, Abhimanyu’s life is never going to be the same again as until he is not fully recovered, he can’t perform any surgeries. Continue reading to find out how Akshara will react after getting this huge shock.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aarohi disrespects Akshara

Akshara comes back to the Goenka house to see if Aarohi is alright. Even the Goenkas take turns to keep a check on her. Kairav advises Akshara against meeting Aarohi as she is still very mad at her. Akshara decides to meet anyway thinking they are sisters and nothing can separate them for long.

When Akshara comes to Aarohi’s room, she instantly gets furious at her and asks her to leave. She blames her for ruining her career and not caring about anyone as she herself doesn't have dreams of her own. Akshara tries to calm her down but she continues to demean her, calling her career a facade. Akshara tells her about how important her work is to her, but Aarohi just throws her out of the room. Akshara thinks about what Aarohi said seriously and when an opportunity strikes to use her talent on a bigger platform, she decides to take it without informing Abhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Abhimanyu struggling to tell the truth to Akshara. Anand advises him to tell her about the results. Abhi and Akshu meet and decide to tell each other’s secrets. Keep reading HT highlights to know more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.