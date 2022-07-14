Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 14: Aarohi is fired after Akshara reveals her medical negligence

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Aarohi’s career goes downhill as everyone finds out the truth about her medical negligence. Another strife gets initiated between the sisters as Aarohi blames Akshara and Abhimanyu for getting her fired. Read this article to find out the full story. Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 13: Aarohi begs Akshara not to tell anyone about her mistake

Abhimanyu saves the kid’s life

Aarohi and Akshara continue to fight about telling the truth to everyone. Aarohi begs her to save her career, but Akshara is not ready to budge. Angered by her disregard, Aarohi starts calling her a loser for not having dreams of her own and thus not being able to value hers. Meanwhile, Akshara worries about the kid’s life. Abhimanyu is trying hard to save the kid, but he is losing him. After a long operation, he is finally able to save the kid. Aarohi tells Akshara to let it go as the child is saved. Anand and Abhimanyu discuss getting down to the root cause of this debacle. Abhimanyu asks sister Meena to tell the truth. Before anyone could say anything, Akshara tells everyone that it was Aarohi’s fault. Abhimanyu, Anand, and Mahima stand in shock at this huge reveal. They all call for a meeting.

Aarohi’s career is at stake and it is Akshara who took the responsibility of telling the truth to everyone. Aarohi will definitely have to pay for her mistake, but what would be more dramatic is the feud that it will create between Aarohi and Akshara. Aarohi will not stay quiet after this insult. Keep reading HT highlights to find out how this will change Akshara’s life.

Disciplinary action against Aarohi

Everyone gathers in the conference room. Abhimanyu and Anand express their disappointment towards Aarohi’s professionalism. Aarohi stands there listening to all the insulting comments being thrown at her. She tries to beg for forgiveness, but no one is ready to listen. Mahima remarks on the fact that not only did she give the wrong medicine, she tried to hide her mistake.

Ultimately, they decide to take disciplinary action against Aarohi and fire her. Neil also informs her that according to the law, she will not be able to practice medicine for one year. If this much humiliation was not enough, Akshara also accepts that they shouldn’t treat her sister differently and she should get the punishment she deserves. Aarohi leaves feeling angry at both Abhimanyu and Akshara.

Back at the Goenka house where Kairav and Vansh were planning a party to celebrate Aarohi’s promotion, the family members are now waiting to comfort Aarohi after her termination. Aarohi feels angrier at Akshara after finding out that she has already informed everyone about the day’s incidents. She goes to her room, but before leaving, she overhears the family members getting worried about Akshara.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see more trouble entering into Akshara and Abhimanyu’s lives as Abhi’s MRI report comes out and it is not looking good. Aarohi and Akshara’s feud gets worse and Aarohi seems to be determined to take revenge. Stay tuned for more updates.

