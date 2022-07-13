Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 13: Aarohi begs Akshara not to tell anyone about her mistake

In the previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Aarohi making a blunder by giving the wrong injection to a child patient at the Birla hospital. This episode will bring the consequences of her negligence. Read this article for all updates from the latest episode. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 12)

Akshara finds out about Abhimanyu's MRI

Abhimanyu is still suffering from a hand injury due to the fire incident. He has not told anyone yet, but the injury is getting serious. He decides to get an MRI test done without informing his wife as well. Akshara notices his missing ring and after enquiry, finds out Abhimanyu left the ring outside the operation theatre. She doesn’t suspect him lying, but soon she finds out that it was actually the MRI room where he left the ring and not outside the OT. She realises that Abhimanyu is trying to keep his test a secret.

Meanwhile, they notice some commotion in the children's ward as the condition of one of the child patient is getting serious. Abhimanyu is immediately called and finds out that someone has given the wrong injection to the kid and his allergies are now acting up. The parents of the kid blame Abhimanyu and threaten him. They do not let Abhimanyu treat the child.

Akshara confronts Aarohi

While the parents inquire who is responsible for their kid’s condition, Abhimanyu finds out that it was sister Meena who was supposed to give him the medicine. Sister Meena was immediately called. As the parents threaten Abhimanyu, Neil and Anand arrive to handle the situation. Akshara notices Aarohi talking to sister Meena and finds out that it was actually Aarohi who gave the wrong medicine. She confronts Aarohi who asks her to not tell anyone the real story.

Akshara is not ready to lie about such a serious mistake. Aarohi feels scared for her career, but Akshara is not willing to budge. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu is trying to save the child whose condition is very serious. Back at the Goenka house, Kairav and Suvarna feel worried about Aarohi’s jealousy issues with Akshara and Abhimanyu. In the upcoming episode, Akshara will tell everyone about Aarohi’s mistake and the outcome will be extremely unpleasant for the entire Birla and Goenka family. Keep reading for more updates.

