Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 12: Aarohi elated after getting promotion but makes mistake at hospital

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, certain twists take place that will change Abhimanyu and Akshara’s lives. After Manjari decides to divorce Harshvardhan, Abhimanyu and Manjari will be seen reliving all the trauma they suffered because of him. Akshara will try to hold the family together. Anand will announce big changes in the hospital staff. Read this article to know more. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 11)

Akshara takes charge

Akshara takes charge of the household as Manjari still seems to be recovering from the previous night’s incidents. She handles the breakfast and brings the family together. At the breakfast table, Abhimanyu apologises to everyone for the ongoing events in the house. Anand explains that even if Abhimanyu is right, he would still worry about his brother. Akshara helps Manjari at the table and asks her to relax and have breakfast with everyone. Manjari is finally starting to take care of herself after Harshvardhan's departure from her life. However, Harshvardhan's absence from the hospital is going to cost the Birla family more than they expect.

Aarohi gets promoted

Amidst the tension over the divorce, Anand shares another bad news with Abhimanyu. He tells everyone that the hospital is going through losses because of the fire incident. They decide to promote some of the doctors and Aarohi is one of them. Akshara decides to give this news to Aarohi herself.

At the Goenka's house, Manish, Kairav, and Vansh are trying to convince Aarohi to meet a potential match for her. Thinking that the guy is better than Abhimanyu, Aarohi agrees to meet him. She gets even better news afterwards. The news of her being among the few freshers who are getting promoted. She is elated thinking that she is the best of them all. Unfortunately, she ends up giving the wrong medicine to a child patient.

Abhimanyu finally decides to get an MRI

Abhimanyu finally decides to get an MRI done for his hand injury. He hides it from everyone, but Akshara later notices his wedding ring missing and suspects that something is wrong.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see the consequences of Aarohi’s grave mistake, but it will be Abhimanyu who will bear the horrible outcomes of Aarohi’s fault. Will Aarohi accept her mistake? Will Akshara be able to help Abhimanyu? Keep reading this space for all updates.

