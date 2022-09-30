Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 30: Abhimanyu sends divorce papers to Akshara

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set to bring a storm in Akshara's life as Abhimanyu sends her divorce paper. After Anand goes missing, Abhimanyu starts blaming himself for his family's condition. His anger ends up making him take this drastic decision. Keep reading this article to find out the full story. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Tension between Abhimanyu-Akshara continues

Anand goes missing

In the previous episode, we saw the Birla hospital shutting down and making a huge dent in the Birla family. After the incident, Anand goes missing and Abhimanyu goes out searching for him all across the city. Finally, he finds Anand sitting somewhere on the streets, heartbroken and beaten, after losing his job. He blames himself for this incident but Abhimanyu gets angry at Akshara and her family for the issue having gone this far. He brings Anand back home and Mahima is still furious at him for what Goenkas did. At the same time, Neel receives horrible news from the hospital that something happened to Manjari and Abhimanyu falls down in shock. Later, Neel clarifies that he misunderstood and Manjari's condition is actually improving. However, the damage has already been done. Abhimanyu is set to take a drastic step in his relationship with Akshara to protect his family. Keep reading to find out what Abhimanyu does that will separate Abhira forever.

Abhimanyu sends divorce papers

Back at the Goenka house, Akshara feels worried about the Birla family. Manish and Suhasini comfort her and give her advice to handle the situation more maturely. She feels hopeful after their suggestions and decides to focus on mending her relationship with Abhimanyu. Akhilesh also comes to her to apologize for what he did at the hospital. Abhimanyu passes Goenka house right when Akshara is being comforted by Akhilesh and he assumes that she is also involved in what he did with Anand.

While Akshara decides to work on her relationship, Abhimanyu simultaneously plans to break his marriage with her. He sends her a divorce notice which is received by Vansh. He tells the rest of the family and they all decide to hide it from Akshara for the time being. Neel also finds out what Abhimanyu did and tries to convince him to change his decision but Abhimanyu is determined to break his marriage with Akshara.

In the upcoming episodes, more shocks and heartbreaks are coming in for Akshara as her relationship with Abhimanyu finally reaches a point when divorce is the only option. Keep reading HT highlights for all updates from the latest episodes.

