Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Oct 5: Akshara and Abhimanyu’s divorce proceedings begin with court summons

This episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be another heartbreak for Abhira’s fans. After the divorce, Akshara and Abhimanyu try to cope up with their pain and are now trying to move on. However, it is not going to be as easy as they thought. Keep reading this article to know more updates from the latest episodes. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Akshara signs divorce letter sent by Abhimanyu

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshara and Abhimanyu struggle to move on

After a huge win in the previous episodes, Akshara and Abhimanyu both move ahead with their work and career. However, something doesn’t seem right. First, Akshara hurts herself during the Durga puja and then, Abhimanyu tries to hide his injury after a similar incident. They both pretend everything is alright, but clearly the struggle to forget each other is there. Akshara decides to take more steps towards her personal growth and not focus about the world around her. Abhimanyu, too decides to focus only on his hospital and forget everything else. Harsh and Neil notice how Abhimanyu is trying to do everything in the hospital, even the nurse’s job. Harsh asks Dr. Rohan to stop Abhimanyu but he is not willing to listen to anyone. When Abhimanyu is confronted about his behaviour, he avoids all questions and continues to take on more work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Court calls Abhimanyu and Akshara

Akshara decides to start her music channel. Vansh helps her to set everything up and then Akshara receives a shocking news over call. She is called by the court to begin her divorce proceedings. Simultaneously, Abhimanyu also receives the call and gets nervous. Despite being shocked and heartbroken, both of them continue doing their work but it gets harder and harder to focus.

Where Akshara finds it difficult to even find the right note, Abhimanyu fails in even holding the medicines properly. They secretly want to refuse for the court proceedings but remain adamant on their stance. Kairav asks Manish to help and stop the divorce from happening but Manish has decided to back Akshara and support her in getting separated from Abhimanyu. Kairav blames Manish for not taking a stand now just like he never did with their parents. Meanwhile, Akshara and Abhimanyu get ready for the meeting with great difficulty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the next episode, Akshara comes to the hospital to meet Manjari but Abhimanyu asks her to leave. However, to their astonishment, Manjari wakes up and asks Akshara to answer her questions about the past. It will be interesting to see how Manjari processes the news of Abhimanyu and Akshara getting separated. Will she be able to stop them? Stay tuned to this space for all answers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.