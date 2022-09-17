Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 17: Akshara learns of Dr Kunal and Maya's sinister plans for her

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, tension intensifies in Akshara's life when she finds out Dr. Kunal is planning to keep her away from Abhimanyu even after the music event. However, some good news also comes her way as Abhimanyu gives her another chance and her private investigator finds some evidence in favor of Kairav. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Abhimanyu refuses to listen to Akshara

Abhimanyu gives second chance to Akshara

In the previous episode, Akshara asks Abhimanyu for 24 hours to let her explain why she left him suddenly. At Manjari's request, Abhimanyu gives Akshara a second chance to explain herself. Akshara feels elated getting Abhimanyu's message. She begins her struggle to find evidence for Kairav's case. Fortunately, her private investigator has gotten some solid proof to make Kairav's case and prove his innocence. Akshara leaves to meet the lawyer and Kairav, but she overhears Maya and Kunal's conversation on the way. What happens next will shock Akshara completely. Keep reading to find out what Dr. Kunal tells Maya that might change Akshara's life forever.

Dr. Kunal proposes an outrageous idea to Maya

As Akshara rushes to meet Kairav, she overhears Maya complaining and panicking that if Akshara leaves, her career will be over. To comfort Maya, Dr. Kunal proposes something so outrageous and shocking that Akshara struggles to believe it. He tells Maya that he has planned to stop Akshara from leaving even after the music event. He suggests Akshara will continue singing for Maya for the rest of her life and Maya will never lose her dreams. Akshara stands there stunned to know what Dr. Kunal has been planning after everything she has done for them. She is determined to get out of Dr. Kunal's trap and get back together with Abhimanyu. But before she leaves, she needs to find Kairav and only Dr. Kunal knows his whereabouts. How will Akshara find Kairav now? Continue reading to find out.

Mahima makes a promise to Abhimanyu

Incidentally, it's Anisha's birthday today and Mahima is disappointed as she feels that the rest of the family has forgotten all about the injustice that happened to her. Abhimanyu celebrates Anisha's birthday and asserts that he hasn't forgotten anything. Mahima doesn't believe him and reveals that she knows he has met Akshara. Abhimanyu tells him that he is giving her 24 hours to prove herself. Mahima makes him promise her that if Akshara is not able to defend herself within 24 hours, he will help her bring justice to Anisha at any cost which means getting Kairav behind bars.

Elsewhere, Akshara requests Dr. Kunal to let her meet Kairav. She succeeds in convincing him to bring Kairav to her to keep her calm. However, Akshara and Kairav are not able to talk freely in front of Dr. Kunal so they exchange coded sentences to find out Kairav's hotel name. Akshara plans to get Kairav to a different safe place after learning his actual location. She ends up getting Kairav out of the hotel but now it's time to get him somewhere safe and bring the evidence.

More drama and interesting twists are coming up in the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta. Kairav returns to the Goenka house. Akshara gets into trouble, but it is Abhimanyu who comes to her rescue. Keep reading HT highlights for more latest updates.

