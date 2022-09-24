Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 24: Akshara reaches hospital to sing for Manjari

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be the beginning of another struggle for Akshara. After Mahima hides the evidence, Akshara is left with no choice but to find new proofs again. Abhimanyu feels bad for Manish while Akshara leaves to meet Manjari. Keep reading this article for the full story. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 23

Abhimanyu meets Manish

In the previous episode, police arrested Kairav and Manish on Abhimanyu’s complaint. Later, Abhimanyu realizes that he didn’t mean to get Manish arrested. Elsewhere, Akshara plans to get Kairav and Manish out of jail. She goes to meet her lawyer with AJ. Meanwhile, Neil and Shefali wonder if they should inform Akshara about Manjari’s condition. Continue reading to find out if Akshara will find out about Manjari or not.

Abhimanyu continues to feel worried for Manish. He decides to go and meet him at the police station. At the same time, Akshara receives a message informing her about Manjari. She leaves to meet Manjari at the hospital while Abhimanyu comes to see Manish. Abhimanyu assures Manish that he will get him out of there. Manish refuses taking any favour from him as he is responsible for breaking his family.

Akshara confronts Abhimanyu

After Manish reprimands Abhimanyu, he comes back to the hospital only to find Akshara singing for Manjari. He asks Akshara to leave but she refuses to listen to his orders. Mahima also calls security to take Akshara out but she continues to sing for Manjari. Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he hates her voice and doesn’t want her to sing for him or his mother.

Elsewhere, Suhasini has a talk with Kairav in jail and Kairav ends up revealing to her the truth behind Akshara’s absence in last one year. Back in the Birla house, Akshara comes to confront Abhimanyu. She tells him that he left her alone when she had to struggle all by herself for one year. She reminds him that he has his full family to support him and yet he continued to sulk in his own pain without worrying about her, who was fighting alone. Abhimanyu is left numb but gets ready to rebuke her. It will be interesting to see if Abhimanyu will find out the truth or will Mahima continue to separate Abhimanyu and Akshara?

In the upcoming episodes, exciting twists are going to come which will change Akshara’s life forever. Suhasini will tell Akshara’s truth to everyone and will take Akshara away from Abhimanyu. Stay tuned to HT highlights for more updates.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.