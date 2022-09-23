Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 23: Kairav arrested after Manjari steals proof of his innocence

This episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is full of dramatic twists and turns. Abhimanyu arrives at the Goenka house with the press, and gets Kairav arrested, Akshara confronts Abhimanyu. But the question still remains- where is the evidence that Akshara left in Abhimanyu's room? Keep reading this article to find out. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Akshara keeps her promise

Kairav and Manish get arrested

In the previous episode, Akshara leaves the evidence in Abhimanyu's room. Abhimanyu arrives at the Goenka house, so Akshara assumes that he has received the evidence of Kairav's innocence. Her assumption turns out to be incorrect when Abhimanyu shocks the Goenka family with the media.

Abhimanyu announces to the media that Kairav Goenka is responsible for Anisha's death. Akshara is numbed after realizing that Abhimanyu has not received the evidence and is here to get Kairav arrested. She tries to stop him but in vain. Abhimanyu calls the inspector and leaves. The police arrest Kairav and Manish as well for hiding Kairav in his house. Continue reading to find out what happens next.

Mahima hides the evidence

Akshara is perplexed to know that even after leaving the evidence in Abhimanyu's room, he got Kairav arrested. She gets furious at Abhimanyu for breaking her heart. She leaves for the Birla house to confront him. At the Birla house, Abhimanyu tells Mahima that he has fulfilled his promise and has sent Kairav behind bars. They all then prepare to leave for the hospital to check on Manjari. While they are walking out, Akshara arrives and asks Abhimanyu why he didn't believe the evidence she had found. Abhimanyu looks confused but Akshara goes on to say that she came to the Birla house before her 24 hours were over and left the proof of Kairav's innocence in his room. Abhimanyu asks what proofs but before Akshara can answer, Manjari asks everyone to leave.

Later, Abhimanyu wonders if Akshara was telling the truth. He even goes to his room and checks but doesn't find anything. What were these proofs and where are they now? Interestingly, Parth asks Mahima about the evidence and it turns out that it was Mahima who hid the proof from Abhimanyu. She had seen the evidence in his room and it clearly shows in the video that Kairav didn't push Anisha off the roof. Parth also finds Mahima looking over those proofs. He suggests that they should give the proof to Abhimanyu but Mahima decides otherwise, hence getting Kairav locked up in jail. Abhimanyu feels bad that Manish got arrested and decides to get to the root of the matter.

In the next episode, Akshara comes to visit Manjari in the hospital. She sings for her but Abhimanyu sends her back and bars her from meeting anyone in his family. Keep reading the upcoming written updates on HT highlights for more info on latest episodes.

