Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update: Abhimanyu finds Akshara's bracelet; she revisits his house in secret

After narrowly missing running into each other again and again, Akshara and Abhimanyu go onto separate paths in the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While Abhimanyu stays in Jaipur, Akshara comes to the Birla house to catch a glimpse of him but instead gets disappointed. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also Read| YRKKH recap: Akshara and Abhimanyu miss meeting each other

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhimanyu finds Akshara’s bracelet

After Abhimanyu has finally found Shivansh, he prepares to leave with Shefali and Parth. In the meantime, Dr. Kunal tells Akshara about the difficult situation Maya has got into. Akshara leaves to help Maya but the mic wouldn’t work. Ultimately, as Abhimanyu leaves, the mic gets fixed and Akshara starts singing. Maya's fans are satisfied but had it been Abhimanyu in the audience, he would have realised that it is Akshara’s voice and not Maya’s.

Akshara comes back to her hotel room and notices that an ornament is missing from her bracelet. Interestingly, the guitar ornament was left with Shivansh when Akshara was taking care of him. Eventually, Abhimanyu finds the ornament and doubts if it belongs to Akshara. Before he could give it much thought, Shefali comes to ask for Abhimanyu’s help. Continue with the article to know what happens next.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshara visits Birla house

Akshara comes to Udaipur to visit the Birla house so she can catch a glimpse of Abhimanyu and leave with him the toy she found with Shivansh. She doesn’t find Abhimanyu but gets to see Manjari at a distance. She gets to know from her incidentally that Abhimanyu is out of town. She prepares to leave but takes one final round of the compound to relive her memories.

Back in Mauritius, Kairav gets nervous thinking of past incidents. He feels alone and tries to call Akshara, but stops himself to avoid worrying her. Akshara calls him to check on him and he makes sure to not tell her about his issues. Meanwhile, Mahima’s search to find Kairav continues. Abhimanyu starts the treatment of Shefali’s boss and plans to leave immediately after it as he doesn’t want to attend any music event. He is completely unaware that he will find the one person he wants to see the most at this very event. Akshara decides to return to Jaipur but receives a piece of unpleasing news on the way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the upcoming episode, Majari gets into an altercation with Akhil and Suhasini Goenka. Abhimanyu gets agitated after getting the news and decides to come back instantly. Keep watching this space for more updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.