Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 1: Akshara and Abhimanyu miss meeting each other once again

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be thrilling for the viewers as Abhimanyu and Akshara will come unbelievably close to seeing each other but they will miss the chance. Shefali’s child Shivansh gets lost but Akshara finds him in the temple. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also read: Akshara and Abhimanyu feel each other's presence

Shivansh gets lost

Abhimanyu is playing with Shivansh at the beginning of the episode when Shivansh notices Akshara and surprisingly points in her direction. Abhimanyu misses noticing her. Meanwhile, Shefali and Parth arrive and Abhimanyu leaves Shivansh with them to get the oblation for the temple. The moment he leaves, Shefali and Parth get caught up with an urgent phone call and leaves Shivansh on top of the car. As the car moves, Shivansh falls on a cart full of flowers being taken inside the temple. Abhimanyu returns and notices that Shivansh is nowhere and instantly rushes to look for him around the temple. Shefali and Parth also start asking around desperately. Keep reading to find out how Shivansh ends up winning a competition with his aunt, Akshara.

Akshara finds Shivansh

While Abhimanyu looks for Shivansh outside the temple, Akshara notices him sitting in a flower cart in the corner of the temple. She picks him up and starts looking for his parents. She asks around but gets no help. Abhimanyu gets inside the temple and asks people if they have seen Shivansh. When he gets no help, he starts worrying and prays for a miracle. Fortunately, his very own Akshara has his other loved one and soon Abhimanyu is going to meet Shivansh’s saviour.

Akshara takes Shivansh to a competition assuming that his parents will come looking for him there. When she reaches there, she tries to get the organizers make an announcement about the lost baby but no one listens to her. They assume that he is Akshara’s child and make her participate in the competition with Shivansh. Akshara starts pampering the child and eventually they also win the competition.

Maya meets her fans

Akshara remains busy with Shivansh, but Maya gets into an interesting situation. A few fans of her come to her and starts requesting a song. Unable to sing herself, Maya desperately looks for Akshara. Dr Kunal sees her at the temple compound and asks her to join him. Akshara finally manages to make the announcement and Abhimanyu comes running to the compound. However, Akshara leaves Shivansh with the organisers before Abhimanyu could reach and once again, the two of them miss each other in the nick of the time.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Akshara trying to sing for Maya but for some reasons, her mic wouldn’t work; Maya gets in trouble. Keep watching this space for more written updates from the show.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON