Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Aug 31: Akshara and Abhimanyu feel each other's presence but fail to meet

This episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will bring double entertainment to all viewers as the show celeb rates Janmashtami and later, Abhimanyu and Akshara cross paths again. Will they finally be able to meet after this long separation? Will Abhimanyu even agree to listen to Akshara? Keep reading written updates on HT highlights to find out all answers. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Akshara and Abhimanyu arrive in Jaipur

Akshara returns to India

The show begins with the Birla family celebrating Janmashtami in India. Manjari worries if Abhimanyu will even come for Shivansh’s first Janmashtami celebration, but he does. Not only does he join the celebration but also enjoys it with utmost zeal. Elsewhere, Maya and Akshara also dress up as Krishna and Radha to celebrate the festival.

When the rituals are over, we see Akshara finally returning back to India with Maya and Dr. Kunal. The moment she enters the Jaipur airport, she thinks of her happy memories with Abhimanyu in Jaipur. She imagines him welcoming her and accepting her in his life once again, but who knows if he will even agree to listen to her? Keep reading to find out.

Abhimanyu reaches Jaipur

Abhimanyu also arrives at Jaipur airport at the same time. Both he and Akshara feel each other’s presence but narrowly miss each other at the airport. Elsewhere, Manjiri grows anxious thinking about how Abhimanyu will deal with his emotions in Jaipur where he tied the knot with Akshara. Her suspicions are right as Abhimanyu feels miserable and tries to distract himself by playing with Shivansh. Back in Mauritius, Kairav feels scared without Akshara. He misses his entire family.

We also see Suhasini and Vansh missing Kairav and observing the changes since he and Akshara Kairav left them. Manish is now constantly engaged in work so he doesn’t have to focus on his worries. Aarohi now takes care of everyone like Akshara used to and Vansh handles Kairav’s job. In the meantime, Maya feels excited about being in India. She decides to visit Hawa Mahal after her competition. They get stuck in traffic and notice a temple nearby. Maya demands to visit the temple with Kunal and Akshara. Simultaneously, Abhimanyu also decides to enter the same temple with Shefali, Parth, and Shivansh. Once again, fate brings Akshara and Abhimanyu together. Will Abhimanyu finally spot Akshara or will destiny separate them once again?

In the next article, more exciting twists will be seen in the story of Abhira. Shivansh gets lost leaving Abhimanyu and Shefali distressed. Quite interestingly, it is Akshara who finds Shivansh and pacifies the baby until Abhimanyu comes. Stay tuned to HT highlights to find out what happens next.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON