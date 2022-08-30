Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Aug 30: Akshara and Abhimanyu arrive in Jaipur

In this episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara and Abhimanyu will start their journey towards the same destination but with different goals. Where Akshara is hoping she will be able to convince Abhimanyu of her and Kairav’s innocence, Abhimanyu is determined to send Kairav behind bars. Keep reading this article for more updates from the latest episode. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu decides to find Akshara and Kairav

Abhimanyu decides to go to Jaipur

Shefali has requested Abhimanyu to come with her to Jaipur for an important event. Interestingly, the event is the same event where Akshara is participating but the question now is if Abhimanyu will agree to go. The answer comes soon in the latest episode when Abhimanyu, after a lot of contemplation, decides to go to Jaipur against his better judgment. On the other side, Akshara tells Kairav that she is going to confess everything to Abhimanyu. Kairav worries if Abhimanyu will accept her apology and help her defend him. Keep reading to know more about this later.

Meanwhile, the Birla family celebrates Janmashtami. Shefali and Abhimanyu delay their trip for another day to witness Shivansh’s first Janmashtami. Mahima and Anand think of Anisha and get angry again. Mahima reminds Abhimanyu to keep searching for Anisha’s alleged murderer, Kairav. Abhimanyu doesn’t respond so Mahima continues to nag about his seriousness in looking for Akshara and Kairav.

Akshara plans to confess to Abhimanyu

Abhimanyu continues to listen to Mahima complaining about his loyalty toward his family. He finally answers and tells her that he is extremely keen to find Kairav. He is determined to find Kairav and whoever has helped him to run away, and put them behind bars. Elsewhere, Akshara and Kairav are planning to return to India for good and confess everything to Abhimanyu. Akshara has full trust in Abhimanyu that he will understand her situation and would help her prove Kairav’s innocence. Little does she know that Abhimanyu has already lost all faith in her and he is not ready for any of her pleadings. Kairav requests to Akshara that she should just go along with Abhimanyu and leave him alone if she finds him. Will Akshara leave Kairav and go with Abhimanyu, or will she convince Abhimanyu to help Kairav?

In the next episode, Akshara and Abhimanyu together reach Jaipur but fail to spot each other at the airport. It will be interesting to see when the two of them will finally come face to face. Keep reading the upcoming written updates on HT highlights to know more.

