Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Aug 29: Abhimanyu decides to find Akshara and Kairav

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, more tension starts rising when Abhimanyu returns home and Akshara's memories start bothering him once again. Akshara also dreads visiting India once again and facing Abhimanyu. Keep reading this article to know the full story.

Manjiri confronts Abhimanyu

After Abhimanyu comes back to the Birla house, he is bombarded with questions for not telling his family about his whereabouts. Mahima and Anand scold him for continuously running away from home. Harsh inquires about his mental and physical health. They celebrate Nishtha’s birthday together and Abhimanyu tries to hide his misery, but he couldn’t hide it for long from Manjiri.

Manjiri comes to him and confronts him about his pain. Abhimanyu ignores the questions and leaves. When he reaches his room, he dreads going in. Before he could enter, Shefali stops him for an important discussion. Keep reading this article to know more about this.

In the meantime, Akshara is not having a good day herself. Maya is celebrating Akshara’s decision to go back to India and sing for her. Akshara takes some cake for Kairav but she herself chooses not to celebrate. When she comes back, Kairav is painting something. Akshara decides to write something for the painting but when she starts, a customer comes to request her to write something for her husband.

Akshara gets pained by her own memories of Abhimanyu and writes something extremely deep. Kairav notices Akshara revisiting her days with Abhimanyu and feeling worried. What will happen when Akshara meets Abhimanyu again in India? Will he forgive her or will their separation continue?

Akshara and Abhimanyu miss each other

Back in India, we see what Shefali wants from Abhimanyu. She asks him to come with her to Jaipur and perform his boss’ surgery. She is covering the same event that Akshara is participating in. She requests Abhimanyu to help her with this assignment so she can get a promotion. Abhimanyu leaves without answering. Later, Mahima accuses Abhimanyu of knowing Akshara’s whereabouts. Anand defends him but Mahima continues to argue.

Abhimanyu leaves in anger

He finally gets the courage to enter his room but the moment he enters, memories of Akshara come rushing in. He feels distressed but Manjari comes to comfort him. Manjiri admits how much she hates Akshara for leaving Abhimanyu but Abhimanyu defends her and that it must have been difficult for her as well. Elsewhere, Kairav gets nightmares and Akshara pacifies him. Kairav wonders how Akshara will react if she sees Abhimanyu back in India. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu meets his therapist who is none other than his nephew, Shivansh Birla. He spends time with the baby and calms himself down.

In the next episode, the Birlas celebrate Janmashtami. Akshara receives her visa. Abhimanyu decides to find Akshara and Kairav. Keep reading written updates on HT highlights for more updates.

