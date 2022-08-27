Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written updates Aug 27: Akshara decides to go back to India, Abhimanyu returns home

This episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is full of twists and turns that are going to catch all viewers by surprise. First, we will see who Akshara has been hiding with her all this time. Later, Abhimanyu shocks everyone by returning home for Nishtha’s birthday. Keep reading this article to know everything about the new episode. (Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Abhimanyu beats up reporter for asking questions about Akshara)

Akshara looks for Kairav

Akshara recalls how Dr Kunal prepared a new passport for her so no one can trace her location. Interestingly, she hints that it wasn’t just one passport but two that she had gotten. Who is this second passport for? Who is Akshara hiding in Mauritius? Keep reading this written update to know all answers.

Back in India, before Akshara left Abhimanyu, Kairav was caught up in a police case against him charging him with Anisha’s murder. Kairav ran away from jail and was living in exile. Turns out, Akshara found him and took him to Mauritius with her. Now, Kairav and Akshara live together. Kairav is suffering from agoraphobia; despite his sickness, he leaves the house and ends up with an anxiety attack. Akshara panics and searches for him everywhere when she finally spots him in a restaurant. She takes him back and they both discuss the prospects of going back to India.

Abhimanyu returns home

Elsewhere, Abhimanyu is still running away from home to avoid all memories. He goes to a remote area to give free medical help to the villagers. He receives a call from Manjiri and then Neil who requests him to return home for Nishtha’s birthday. Abhimanyu doesn’t promise and the uncertainty of his return continues.

Back in Mauritius, Kairav convinces Akshara to not worry about him and attend the competition. Maya breaks down worrying that she will not be able to win the competition once again. Kunal tries to comfort him but to no avail. Finally, Akshara arrives with the good news that she will be in Jaipur for the contest. They celebrate and plan for the journey. Simultaneously, we see the Birla family waiting for Abhimanyu before they can start Nishtha’s birthday celebration. They feel disappointed as there seems to be no sign of Abhimanyu. Astonishingly, Abhimanyu arrives with birthday presents and joins everyone at the party.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Akshara preparing for her trip to Jaipur. However, she doesn’t have any plan to find Abhimanyu there. On the other side, Abhimanyu also decides to go to Jaipur. Stay tuned to HT highlights for more updates.

