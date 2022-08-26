Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Aug 26: Abhimanyu beats up reporter for asking questions about Akshara

After the dramatic changes in Abhimanyu and Akshara’s lives over the course of one year, Akshara gets a chance to return to India in the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, she doesn’t feel ready for it. On the other hand, Abhimanyu wins a certain competition about strength and ends up in the wilderness remembering Akshara. Read this article for all updates from the episode. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Akshara moves to Mauritius

Akshara sees Abhimanyu after one year

Maya’s song is being released in India and in an interesting coincidence, the event her song is being released in is a competition in which Abhimanyu is participating. Akshara doesn’t notice him there but she later ends up seeing Abhimanyu on the TV screen. An overwhelming storm of emotions fills her up and she leaves the room.

Later, Maya tells Dr. Kunal that the final round of the Mauritius singing competition is going to happen in India. Kunal is shocked to find this information out as it is Maya’s last chance to achieve her dream, but Akshara doesn't want to go to India as she had left her whole family behind there without any explanation. Dr Kunal discusses the issue with Akshara and tells her that once Maya wins this competition, she can go back to Abhimanyu. Akshara refuses to go back to India feeling worried that Abhimanyu will have a lot of questions for her and won't forgive her. Keep reading to find out what Akshara’s final decision will be.

Abhimanyu wins the competitions

Back in India, Abhimanyu continues to participate in physically straining competitions to let out his stress and he is already in the final round of one such contest. Soon enough, he outperforms all his competitors and wins the trophy. To everyone’s disbelief, he doesn’t accept the trophy as it doesn’t matter to him and prepares to leave. Before he can go, a reporter asks him questions regarding Akshara’s whereabouts. He gets agitated at the reporter’s persistence and beats him off.

Later, we see him riding his motorbike in the wilderness and trying to get rid of his pain. He keeps on revisiting the final moments with Akshara thinking about why would she have left him. Elsewhere in Mauritius, Akshara recalls the time she said goodbye to Abhimanyu post his surgery. She wonders about all the questions he will have for her, all the anger that he would’ve kept in all this while. She decides that she is not ready to go back to India yet, but will her decision ever change?

To find out the answers, read the upcoming written update on HT highlights where we see Akshara coming with a different perspective about returning to India. Abhimanyu will try to erase Akshara from his life. Stay tuned to know more.

