Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Oct 2: Akshara signs the divorce letters, Abhimanyu is shocked

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come up with a blockbuster bonus episode this Sunday and it's no less than a treat to the viewers. Akshara shocks everyone by signing off the divorce letters sent by Abhimanyu previously. Later, Abhimanyu and Akshara exchange each other’s items painfully. Keep reading this article for all the latest updates. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Akshara decides to divorce Abhimanyu

Akshara and Abhimanyu agree to the divorce

Previously on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu sends divorce notice to Akshara which Goenkas hides from Akshara. However, she ends up finding those letters and comes to meet Abhimanyu at the temple. Co-incidentally, both the Birlas and Goenkas arrive at the spot and learn about the divorce. Akshara speaks of their relationship and how she thought they can build it back together. However, after Abhimanyu’s action of sending her the separation notice, she feels hopeless about their marriage and feels it’s right to part ways now. She signs the divorce papers with pain while the family members stay in shock. Abhimanyu stands there heartbroken and Akshara leaves with a heavy heart. Keep reading more to see how this new twist will affect the course of the show next.

Abhimanyu returns Akshara’s guitar

Two days after the divorce incident, Abhimanyu and Akshara cut themselves off from the world and remain in their room bearing the pain of separation. Harsh and Neel worry about Abhimanyu shutting himself in his room. Neel requests Harsh to speak with him and remind him the importance of marriage, Harsh backs off thinking what can he advise his son when he himself failed as a husband. Meanwhile, Suhasini and Swarna also panic over Akshara’s condition. However, Akshara pulls herself together to help Manish and Kairav who are still in jail. Later, she finds Abhimanyu’s shirt which she decides to return to him. She sends it to the Birla house, Abhimanyu gets agitated by her action and packs everything of hers left in his room. He delivers Akshara’s stuff to her in person, but the pain is not over yet. When he comes back, he finds her guitar and sends it back to Akshara again. Akshara returns the guitar and the struggle continues. Finally, they confront each other over the phone that these materials are not going to return them the past few years of their love story.

In the next episode, Akshara and Abhimanyu come to each other’s place drunk and angry. They create a scene in front of the Goenka and the Birla house. After passing out in front of each other’s family members, Akshara wakes up to a huge surprise. Keep reading the upcoming written updates on our website.

