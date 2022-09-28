Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Sept 28: Tension between Abhimanyu and Akshara continues, Parth hides proof

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be a heartbreaker for the viewers. Just when we thought finally Parth is going to show Abhimanyu the proof, another feud breaks our favorite couple apart once again. Meanwhile, Mahima gets even angrier at the Goenkas for the insult caused to Anand. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Abhimanyu continues to fight with Akshara

Harsh brings battered Anand home

In the previous episode, Parth calls Abhimanyu home to show him the proof Akshara brought to prove Kairav's innocence in Anisha's case. Mahima tries to stop Parth but couldn't. Now Parth is ready to reveal the truth. However, before he could say anything, Harsh brings Anand home after the fight between Akhil and Anand earlier. Abhimanyu is shocked to see Anand in such a battered condition. He is hurt to see his teacher. Mahima defends Anand and blames Goenkas for his condition. Harsh tries to explain that it was Anand's mistake first, but Mahima won't listen to him. When Abhimanyu attempts to argue further, Parth shouts at him out of blue. He reprimands him for talking beyond his level. Abhimanyu leaves while he is shocked and heartbroken. Parth takes the proof back with him and doesn't expose the truth. Keep reading to find out how far will Mahima and Parth's lies go before Abhimanyu finds the truth himself.

Abhimanyu and Akshara cross path again

Back at the Goenka house, Suhasini, Swarna, and Akshara try to make Akhil understand that what he did may have been alright but the way he acted on his intensions was completely unacceptable. Aarohi supports Akhil but Suhasini shuts them down. Akhil seems to be unaffected by this deterrence and he is determined to fight with the Birlas on any opportunity. Akshara leaves the argument and goes to meet Manish. Manish comforts Akshara at the police station and tells her to move forward in these difficult times. Akshara talks to her lawyer on her way and looks for more evidences to prove Kairav's innocence. Meanwhile, Harsh asks Neil to follow Abhimanyu to hospital as he must've been broken after Parth's comments. Akshara finds Abhimanyu's car left open in between the road. She goes near it to see if everything is alright and Abhimanyu comes from behind. She ends up hurting herself and Abhimanyu can't help her even if he wants. Neil notices their feud growing and decides to bring them closer once again.

The upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are going to be even more exciting as Akshara and Abhimanyu's relationship will take a different turn in the near future. Akshara will then decide to change what she has done to herself in the past one year. Keep reading all the latest written updates to know more.

