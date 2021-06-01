Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Karan Mehra granted bail in case filed by wife Nisha Rawal after a fight

Actor Karan Mehra was arrested and later granted bail after his wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against him following a fight.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against Karan Mehra with the police.

Television actor Karan Mehra, who played Naitik on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was arrested by the Mumbai Police and later granted bail. The actor's wife, Nisha Rawal has filed a complained against him following a fight.

A tweet by news agency ANI read, "Maharashtra | Actor Karan Mehra arrested after his wife & actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint in Goregaon area last night. Rawal filed a complaint against Mehra following a brawl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police."

On Monday night, Nisha even shared a picture with their son from the airport on Instagram. However, it is not known if the picture is recent or a throwback. "Watching the world through ur eyes has been quite a sight my Littloo @kavishmehra A promise to explore the world together with a smile on our faces that would warm sad hearts," she captioned the post. Her last post with Karan was on April 21.

Rumours of a rift between the two had been circling for more than a month. However, he had refuted them in an interview with Aajtak last month. "I have no clue what led to these rumours all of a sudden. I saw this news today only and I have been getting calls from everywhere. When Nisha got the news, she had also cleared it. Even after that, I don’t know how these rumours started spreading," he said.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan talks about fighting covid with Amitabh Bachchan last year: 'He's a good roomie'

Karan and Nisha tied the knot on November 24, 2012. On their anniversary last year, Karan wrote, "Happy 8th Anniversary @missnisharawal Gosh I can’t believe it it’s only been that long as it seems like a lifetime spent already So much more to endure I tell you people..Jokes apart thankyou for being my Life Partner and my Soulmate and these 14 years of togetherness Love you."

