Home / Entertainment / Tv / Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hrishikesh Pandey opens up about divorce, says pretending to be married was a challenge
Hrishikesh Pandey has also appeared in CID.
Hrishikesh Pandey has also appeared in CID.
tv

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hrishikesh Pandey opens up about divorce, says pretending to be married was a challenge

  • Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hrishikesh Pandey has opened up about his divorce and being a single parent to his 12-year-old son.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 18, 2021 12:17 PM IST

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hrishikesh Pandey has spoken about his divorce. The actor said that he had been living separately from his ex-wife for many years.

In an interview, he said that after tying the knot in 2004, he and his wife Trisha realised that they 'lacked compatibility'. They started living separately in 2014, and their divorce came through last month.

“With time, we realised that we lacked compatibility as a couple. We started living separately, as we didn’t want things to get ugly. I was quiet for all these years because I have always respected my privacy. I can talk about it now, as the divorce is through. Fortunately, there is no bad blood between Trisha and me. We handled our separation maturely. I am grateful to her and especially my in-laws, who have been supportive despite our decision to go our separate ways,” Hrishikesh told a leading daily.

He has been granted custody of the couple's 12-year-old son, Dakshay. He said that despite this, he is open to Dakshay meeting his mother whenever he wants to. But because of his work schedule, he arranged for him to be admitted to a hostel.

Also read: Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal going through a rough patch? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor addresses rumours

He said, "One of the main reasons for keeping quiet about my personal life was my son. I didn’t want him to read stories about my separation at such a young age. He is 12 now and mature enough to understand what we went through. Though it was challenging to balance everything and pretending to be a married man, I somehow sailed through.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
yeh rishtaa kya kehlata hai

Related Stories

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have been married for eight years.
Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have been married for eight years.
tv

Karan-Nisha going through rough patch? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 06:07 PM IST
  • Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra has refutes the rumours of his marriage with Nisha Rawal in troubles. The couple has been married for eight years now.
READ FULL STORY
Lataa Saberwal has quit television.
Lataa Saberwal has quit television.
tv

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Lataa Saberwal quits serials, begins 'new journey'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Lataa Saberwal, who played Rajshree Vishambharnath Maheshwari in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from 2009 to 2019, has quit daily soaps. She will, however, continue to act in web series and films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.