Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hrishikesh Pandey opens up about divorce, says pretending to be married was a challenge

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hrishikesh Pandey has spoken about his divorce. The actor said that he had been living separately from his ex-wife for many years.

In an interview, he said that after tying the knot in 2004, he and his wife Trisha realised that they 'lacked compatibility'. They started living separately in 2014, and their divorce came through last month.

“With time, we realised that we lacked compatibility as a couple. We started living separately, as we didn’t want things to get ugly. I was quiet for all these years because I have always respected my privacy. I can talk about it now, as the divorce is through. Fortunately, there is no bad blood between Trisha and me. We handled our separation maturely. I am grateful to her and especially my in-laws, who have been supportive despite our decision to go our separate ways,” Hrishikesh told a leading daily.

He has been granted custody of the couple's 12-year-old son, Dakshay. He said that despite this, he is open to Dakshay meeting his mother whenever he wants to. But because of his work schedule, he arranged for him to be admitted to a hostel.

He said, "One of the main reasons for keeping quiet about my personal life was my son. I didn’t want him to read stories about my separation at such a young age. He is 12 now and mature enough to understand what we went through. Though it was challenging to balance everything and pretending to be a married man, I somehow sailed through.”

