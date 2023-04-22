Eid Mubarak 2023: Mohsin Khan is happy he got to spend Ramzan with family, completed 30 days of fasting

For actor Mohsin Khan, Eid celebrations truly feel complete when he is around his loved ones. And this year, he got to do just that. For the first time in seven years, Khan was able to observe the month-long fast with his family.

“All these years, I have mainly had to spend Ramzan away from my family due to my busy schedule and shoots. While it was great having iftar parties on set and I believe that fasting while shooting has its own barqat, this time, I was able to spend more time at home during Ramzans, and it felt so good,” says the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai actor, adding that, “Eid is a lot more cheerful with my nieces and nephews now. But, at the same time, there is a void that we feel as few of our relatives are no longer with us. I miss them.”

While work commitments kept him busy, the actor always managed to take out time to celebrate Eid with his family. “All of us sit together [on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr] and contribute to the preparation for the next day. The night before, we all join in to chop fruits for sewaiya and sheer [korma]. The milk is simultaneously put on low flame and cooked for hours to get the perfect taste, while we chat and laugh... and this goes on till the next day,” Khan tells us.

Prayers, followed by a lavish spread of mouth-watering delicacies, mark the day of the festival at Khan’s place. “We all get ready and go for the morning prayers. After offering Namaaz, we come back to scrumptious food prepared at home, which ranges from Biryani, sewaiyan, sherbat, kebabs, and everything that is both fattening and delicious. However, since I have a sweet tooth, sewaiyan is my favorite,” the actor gushes.

Ask about his favourite childhood memory of celebrating the festival, and he is quick to say, “Eidi! I would collect all of it but, but being the elder brother in the family, had to pass it on to my younger siblings, and we would laugh about it. The day would end with us buying a lot of junk food with that money, watching movies, and having so much fun.”

