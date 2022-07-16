Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 16: Abhimanyu decides to tell Akshara about his hand injury

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara and Abhimanyu struggling with new challenges. Abhimanyu’s hand injury after the fire accident, Aarohi’s medical negligence, and Akshara and Aarohi’s fight are their obstacles. Read this article to know more. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 15)

Aarohi throws Akshara out

Akshara is trying to comfort Aarohi, but instead, she continues to hurt her. She calls her dreams a facade to show the world that she is not just a housewife. She takes her stuff and throws it at her to take them and leave. Akshara tries to reconcile but Aarohi is furious beyond any consolation. Akshara feels hurt and collects her stuff crying. Aarohi then throws her out of the room. As Akshara leaves, Kairav feels bad for her and is angry at Aarohi for hurting her.

Manish and Swarna also wonder what Aarohi might have said to Akshara that got her so upset. They all worry for their two daughters. The family members also wonder if they should continue with Aaorhi’s marriage proposals for the time being. Meanwhile, Akshara returns home and Manjiri notices her upset. She instantly realizes that it must be Aarohi’s doing. She comforts Akshara and asks her to talk with Abhimanyu.

Abhimanyu feels useless

In the hospital, Abhimanyu is struggling with his hand injury when Rohan comes and tells him that a patient is specially requesting to be treated by him. He tells him that Anand will perform the surgery as he is on leave. The patient decides to wait for him. Worried that he might never be able to return to surgery, Abhimanyu feels useless. Anand comes and asks him to not lose hope as his friend will be able to treat him successfully. He also suggests that Abhimanyu should confront Akshara about his injury before she finds out from somewhere else.

Akshara comes to the hospital and treats a patient with her music therapy. As she starts singing, Akshara gets an offer to enter India’s biggest singing competition. After getting hurt and demotivated by Aarohi’s words, she feels like taking this step to aspire to do something huge with her talent. She agrees to go for the auditions without discussing it with Abhimanyu. Later, he decides to tell her his truth and she also decides to tell him about the auditions.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see both Abhimanyu and Akshara finding out about the secrets they are hiding from each other. How will Abhimanyu react to Akshara’s big step? Will Akshara be able to handle the shock of Abhimanyu’s injury? Keep reading HT highlights for more written updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON