Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 2: Akshara and Abhimanyu struggle to escape after explosion at hospital

As Abhimanyu and Akshara finally sort their differences out, an explosion occurs at the Birla Hospital. In this episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, an unexpected and unwanted guest will bring a lot of tension to the hospital. Read this article to know the full story.

Akshara meets Abhimanyu at the hospital

Akshara arrives early at the hospital and finds Abhimanyu sleeping. Before the two of them can discuss their dispute, Akshara is called for an emergency, a patient demanded to see her urgently. As she reaches her office, it turns out that the patient is the man enquiring about her at the party the previous day. After reading through his file, Akshara smells something fishy and asks him to leave. The man starts misbehaving with Akshara and grabs her hand.

Thankfully Abhimanyu arrives right on time and saves Akshara. They ask the security to take the person and not let him in again. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu and Aksara finally get some alone time together and try to discuss their issues. They are both ready to let go of their ego and their differences now to patch things up. Abhimanyu leaves to get ready for his day while Akshara waits for him to come back.

Explosion in the hospital

The person, whom Abhimanyu and Akshara asked to leave the hospital, returned and he is more determined to take revenge. He takes a surgical knife from the hospital and looks for Abhimanyu. The couple is spending some quality time together when the man attacks Abhimanyu from behind. Fortunately, he notices the man and saves himself and Akshara. Worried about Abhimanyu’s reaction, the man runs away while Abhimanyu follows him. Akshara also comes behind them despite Abhimanyu asking her to stay back in the lobby.

Soon things turn intense and the man threatens Abhimanyu that he will light up the oxygen cylinder room. Abhimanyu tries to calm him down and save the hospital from the explosion but it’s too late. The man lights up the cylinder and soon the room explodes. The news of the explosion reaches everywhere in the hospital and the entire staff runs to help the patients and doctors stuck in the fire. Abhimanyu also quickly recovers from the shock and gets up to save others. Akshara is also saving everyone she can in the same region but the two of them continue to get past each other without noticing each other in this chaos.

Abhimanyu saves everyone he can and comes out of the fire but to his shock, Akshara is still stuck inside. He instantly jumps back in and starts looking for her. In the next episode, we will see both Akshara and Abhimanyu struggling to get out of the fire but they end up falling unconscious due to the explosion. Will the Birla family be able to recover from the unforeseen tragedy? Keep reading this space to find out.

