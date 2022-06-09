Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 9: Harshvardhan’s apology to Manjari shocks everyone

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in a surprising turn of events, Harshvardhan shows a change of heart with his apology amidst the rising pressure from the media. Has he really changed or is it just another gimmick to save the hospital’s reputation? Read this full article to find out. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 8: Akshara gets into trouble as Abhimanyu blames her for Neil’s situation

Neil refuses to return

After Neil goes missing, the Birla family's distress increases. Soon, Aarohi finds Neil but it only adds to Akshara’s trouble. She rushes to meet Neil without telling anyone and now, she has to pay for her mistake. When Abhimanyu and Mahima arrive at the Goenka’s residence to bring Neil back, they scold Akshara for not telling anyone. Akshara tries to not explain but they refuse to listen to her. Suvarna calms everyone down but tensions continue to simmer.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu tries to convince Neil to return home but Neil doesn’t listen to any of his pleadings. Ultimately, he requests the Goenkas to take care of him until he calms down. Back home, Mahima, Abhimanyu, and Akshara witness the crowd of mediapersons waiting outside their house. They somehow manage to enter the house avoiding them but they know it’s not for lomg. What will happen when the truth of Neil’s parentage comes out?

Abhimanyu confronts the media

Manjari gets more worried after finding out that Neil is not coming back with Abhimanyu. Harshvardhan and Anand are anxious about the rising pressure from the media. Anand gives Harsh an idea. Following this, Harsh goes to Manjari and apologizes for his mistake. Abhimanyu and Manjari remain shocked seeing Harsh apologise for his actions. He has long been someone who never cared how his actions affected his wife and now he is apologizing for his mistakes.

His apology however doesn’t mean anything to Abhimanyu. He is convinced that it is just another gimmick to save the hospital’s reputation. Instead of calming him down, Harsh’s apology triggers him to go and confront the media. He tells the mediapersons the truth that Neil is Harshvardhan’s son. Harsh is disappointed at the failure of his plan.

As everyone calms down, Akshara tries to win Abhimanyu’s love back but fails miserably. Is Abhimanyu never going to forgive her? Stay tuned for the updates from the upcoming episode to find out!

