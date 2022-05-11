Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 11: Akshara’s bidaai, and Harshvardhan’s surprise cocktail party

Abhimanyu and Akshara are married now and it’s time for Akshara to adjust to her new family and it’s ways, and of course, meet their guests. In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see more drama unfolding as Mahima and Harshvardhan belittle Akshara for not being a doctor. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 10: Abhimanyu and Akshara take pheras, kanyadaan and much more

Surprise cocktail party by Harshvardhan!

After the pheras at the wedding, Harshvardhan shocks everyone by telling them he had organized a cocktail party with his doctor friends. He wants Abhimanyu to meet his friends. The Goenkas feel uncomfortable as Harshvardhan doesn’t invite them and asks only Abhimnayu to join him. Manish tries to confront him but Swarna stops him for Akshara’s sake.

Like a good son-in-law, Abhimanyu reminds his father that he is married now. Manjari then handles the situation by saying that the Goenkas are now part of the family. Hence, they should be there on every important occasion of the newlyweds’ life. They all leave for the party together. However, Suhasini and Swarna are unhappy as Harshvardhan serves alcohol on an auspicious day. Will this increase tension between the two families? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Akshara overhears some guests talking to Mahima and Harshvardhan. She gets hurt as Mahima and Harshvardhan belittle her not being a doctor. They blame Abhimanyu for not marrying someone worthy of him, preferably at par with his own profession.

Mahima then calls Akshara to introduce her to the guests. Manjari comes to help her daughter-in-law and tells everyone that she is a therapist. Harshvardhan’s guest questions her credentials as a music therapist, while Akshara explains to them the importance of music therapy and its credibility.

After the guests leave with Harshvardhan and Mahima, Abhimanyu enquires on what happened. Manjari and Akshara don’t reveal anything to him, but Manjari later promises Akshara that she won’t let the Birlas do to Akshara what they did to her. With conflict set to rise between Akshara and her new family, it remains to be seen how the newlywed handles it. What remains to be seen is how long will Abhimanyu and Manjari be able to protect her.

Akhara’s Bidaai

After the party, it’s time for Akshara to leave her maternal home for her new house, the Birlas’ mansion. Suhasini and Swarna try to prank Abhimanyu with some made-up rituals. He recites a beautiful poem for Akshara and wins everyone’s hearts.

Everyone is teary-eyed on their beloved Akshara leaving her house. In an emotional scene, Akshara breaks down as she leaves her house. The Goenkas and Manjari try to console her.

In the next episode, Akshara’s real struggle is set to begin. She will find out what it’s like to be the daughter-in-law in a family of doctors. The show promises to continue to deliver more drama and entertainment as conflicts between Mahima and Akshara looks to escalate further. Keep watching this space to know more.

