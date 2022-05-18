Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 18: Abhimanyu accuses Harsh of killing his wife’s dreams

Akshara and Abhimanyu have seen their fair share of struggles in their bid to get married. But it seems their hardships and problems are far from over even after their wedding. Akshara was already taken aback by the customs and lifestyle of her in-laws. In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she has to make a choice regarding her career as well. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 17: Harshvardhan to shut down Akshara’s music department at hospital

Abhimanyu and Akshara’s hospital visit

Abhimanyu and Akshara were able to finish their wedding rituals and meet their hospital friends for a small party. Abhimanyu is excited to start a new chapter of his professional life with Akshara. The hospital staff also welcomes the couple, praising them for choosing to handle work and family together. Akshara is in a dilemma as she knows that there is no music department at Birla hospital for her to manage. While she doesn’t want Abhimanyu to know, she can’t bare seeing getting his hopes high.

Amid this tension, Akshara fails to notice that her sister, Aarohi, who is also a doctor at Birla hospital, is not so happy seeing her. Aarohi suppresses her tears as she feels Akshara always gets everything easily in life while she has to work hard. Meanwhile, she receives a bouquet from Rudra and a call from him afterwards. It remains to be seen what Rudra tells Aarohi over the phone call that gets her so anxious.

Abhimanyu gets into an argument with Harsh

Seeing Akshara getting so distressed, Abhimanyu asks her the reason. Akshara tries to hide it initially but is unable to do so for long. She lies to him that she doesn’t want to take any favors or gifts from him. She tells him that she doesn’t want the department as it doesn’t make any profit for the hospital. However, Abhimanyu is able to figure out that Akshara is hiding something.

A huge fight breaks out when Abhimanyu questions Harsh on his decision to shut down the music department of the hospital. Harsh insults Akshara and her skill as a music therapist. Abhimanyu is enraged at Harsh for first destroying her mother’s dreams and now her wife’s. The entire family witnesses this drama. Parth and Shefali pass snide remarks at each other but Mahima shuts them down. Anand tries to manage the situation but tensions keep rising.

Akshara, who is listening to Harsh insulting her and her work constantly, finally speaks up. She announces that whether they decide to keep the music department or not, she will not work there. Abhimanyu is disheartened and leaves the room.

In the next episode, Akshara will be seen struggling to convince Abhimanyu that she didn’t mean to disrespect him in front of everyone. Keep reading our highlights for all the latest updates from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

