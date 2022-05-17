Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 17: Harshvardhan to shut down Akshara’s music department at hospital

In the previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, we saw tension rising in the Birla household as Abhimanyu and Harshvardhan locked thorns. Manjari, to mellow down the situation, invited Akshara’s family and arranged her post-married rituals. In the latest episode, we see more drama as Akshara receives a huge shock amidst the fun and enjoyment of all rituals. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 16: Abhimanyu and Harsh get into a heated argument)

Akshara’s rituals

Anand, Harsh, and Mahima ignore the Goenkas, while Abhimanyu tried to make them feel at home. Harsh continues to pass snide remarks at them for being always available while he is always busy with work. He along with Anand and Mahima leave the party to attend their meeting. Uncomfortable and anxious by such behaviour, Manish and Kairav try to make sure Akshara is okay in this new household. Little do they know that Akshara’s real problems are yet to begin.

Neil and Manjari initiate the rituals but before Abhimanyu and Akshara can begin, Neil and Parth bring in a new twist. Instead of looking for the ring underneath milk and flowers, they brought in a vessel full of clean water to find the ring. To everyone’s surprise, Neil gives the bride and groom chopsticks to get the ring out.

Abhimanyu wins the game but later reveals that it was Akshara who let him win. In a heartwarming sequence, Abhimanyu tells Akshara to never let go of what’s rightfully hers and never abandon her happiness for others. Manish and Kairav are happy to see Abhimanyu caring about Akshara so much.

Harsh shuts down Akshara’s music department

On one side, the family is engaged in wedding ceremonies, on the other, Harsh, Mahima, and Anand are taking crucial decisions regarding the Birla hospital. Akshara goes to their room to serve them juice but returns with an unexpected shock. She overhears them talking about how the music department is useless to their hospital and it will be shut down to make it an IVF clinic.

Downstairs, Abhimanyu and the Goenkas continue to praise Akshara for being such a wonderful music therapist. Akshara is heartbroken and is unable to tell everyone the truth. She continues to smile and hide her distress from her brother and the rest of them. Harsh also decides to reveal this big decision to others after some time only while Abhimanyu plans his working days with Akshara at the hospital. Aarohi feels disturbed witnessing all the love for Akshara and nothing for herself. No one knows that Akshara’s happiness is soon going to be taken away.

In the upcoming episodes, Abhimanyu will find out about this new development. How will he save Akshara’s dreams? Tension is bound to rise between Harsh and Abhimanyu as their relationship gets further complicated. Amidst the father-son fight, how will Akshara maintain the contentment of her new family? Keep watching this space to know more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON