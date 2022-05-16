Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 16: Abhimanyu and Harsh get into a heated argument

In the previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we have seen the true colours of Harshvardhan from his behaviour towards Manjari. He and Mahima disregarded Akshara’s post-wedding rituals and passed snide remarks at her for not being a doctor. It was clear that Akshara’s life as the Birla’s daughter-in-law is not going to be easy. In an unexpected twist, the latest episode reveals the bitter feud between Abhimanyu and Harsh. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 14: Akshara-Manjari prepare breakfast for everyone, Harsh isn't pleased)

Abhimanyu argues with Harsh

As the Birla family continue with their breakfast, Harsh reminded Akshara that she is a member of their family now and she should now abide by their rules. Mahima also commented that Manjari got a companion and help in Akshara as they both don’t have to go anywhere for work. This made Akshara uncomfortable. Manjari and Parth try to comfort her. Manjari tells everyone that she invited Akshara’s family and planned to get her wedding rituals done today. Harsh is agitated but Anand makes him agree.

The real drama starts when Harsh misbehaves with Manjari over a petty issue. Abhimanyu who witnessed all these is enraged. He breaks a plate and Harsh gets up to leave. Tension rises further as Manjari tries to stop him while he continued misbehaving. Next, we see, Abhimanyu getting furious at Harsh. After a long and heated argument, Anand stops the two and asks everyone to get back to their work. Akshara is shocked to see this side of her husband and her in-laws. To shock her further, Shefali tells Akshara not to worry about it, it is usual. Akshara is taken aback by all this drama. Manjari tries to comfort her and sends her to rest in her bedroom.

Abhimanyu surprises Akshara

As Akshara sits in her room recalling the earlier incidents, Abhimanyu surprises her with a dance performance. He tries to comfort her but she is still distressed. On the other side, we see the Goenkas preparing to leave for Akshara’s rituals. Akshara also decides to get ready for the rituals and Abhimanyu is amazed to see Akshara looking gorgeous in her red saree. Finally, Akshara smiles as she sees her family arriving. Manjari welcomes the Goenkas while Harsh is worried that Abhimanyu will give everyone else more importance than he will ever give him. Akshara thanks Manjari for doing this for her.

As the Goenkas try to make a conversation with the Birlas, they are disheartened to see that Anand, Harsh, and Mahima are still busy with their meeting. They felt unwelcome and uncomfortable. After the latest turn of events, Akshara’s future in the Birla house looks full of challenges and distress.

In the next episode, we will see a huge hurdle coming in the way of Akshara’s dreams. The Birla hospital has decided to close the music department. How will Akshara overcome this new obstacle? How will this affect Harsh and Abhimanyu’s relationship? Keep watching this space to know more.

