Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 28: Manjari gets mad at Akshara, Neel’s secret is out

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara has just begun to acclimatize with the Birlas but the obstacles in her married life keep on increasing. This time, she gets into an argument with her mother-in-law, Manjari. A big secret regarding Neel’s adoption also comes out but Manjari continues to hide something more. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 27: Akshara and Abhimanyu argue over her new job)

Harsh yells at Neel

Harsh is furious at Neel for signing some official documents of Birla hospital. Neel tries to explain that it was an emergency and being a Birla himself, the administration thought it would be alright for him to sign. Harsh loses his calm at the statement and reminds Neel that he is not a Birla. He makes it clear that he will only work at the hospital in the capacity of any ordinary employee and not as a member of the Birla family. Neel is heartbroken and leaves the room.

Manjari who witnessed all this remains quiet but frustrated as she can’t tell anyone the truth. Akshara overhears the conversation and comforts Neel. She recalls seeing Neel’s adoption paper but wonders why there was no name mentioned in it. She tries to ask Manjari about it but Manjari gets mad at her. She asks her to not interfere in her private matters. Akshara is shocked at Manjari’s behaviour. Manjari is hiding something from everyone, but what is it that she can’t even tell her dear daughter-in-law or even her son?

Aarohi confronts Akshara

Where Akshara is still struggling with her in-laws’ problems, Aarohi creates more issues in her life. Aarohi is upset with Abhimanyu after finding out that he has referred Rudra to a different hospital altogether keeping him away from Aarohi. She decides to confront Akshara about it. Akshara is busy helping Abhimanyu after a long day at work. She notices Abhimamyu’s childhood photographs and wonders if he looks exactly like the kid in the adoption papers. What is this big truth of the Birla family?

Meanwhile, Aarohi calls Akshara and yells at him over Abhimanyu’s actions towards her. She tells him what he said to Rudra about not letting Aarohi find a job anywhere else. Akshara stays firm in her opinion that Abhimanyu couldn’t have done anything as such, but Aarohi is beyond consolation.

Aarohi decides to take matters into her own hands. It will be exciting to see what Aarohi will do to take her revenge and how Akshara will deal with this new twist. In the next episode, we will see drama rising in the Birla household as Abhimanyu gets into trouble because of Akshara. Harsh gives Akshara an ultimatum.

