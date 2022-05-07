Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 6: Akshara's wedding finally kicks off with emotional moments

After all the problems, all the obstacles, Abhimanyu and Akshara finally get married. The wedding rituals begin, with drama and chaos on hold. Before Abhimanyu and Akshara exchange garlands– some dancing, emotional drama, squabbles, and a lot more is to be expected. The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is full of entertainment and excitement.

Tension between Abhimanyu and Harshvardhan

It’s time for the nuptials to begin and Manjari is ready with the ‘kalgi’. Abhimanyu arrives in his wedding outfit and amazes everyone. Manjari continues with the rituals and asks Harshvardhan to join in. Abhimanyu revisits all the bad memories where Harshvardhan disrespected his mother and disapproved Akshara. He denies him to be part of any wedding ritual.

Drama in the Birla family rises. On one hand, Harshvardhan is taken back by Abhimanyu’s anger towards him, on the other, Manjari is emotional seeing her husband and son fighting. What happens next surprises all. Harshvardhan backs out and leaves, while Abhimanyu convinces everyone that it was his mother who took care of him all his life and it should be her doing the wedding ceremonies for him.

It’s a beautiful moment between mother and son as Manjari gets her son ready for his wedding. Harshvardhan, on the other hand is heartbroken. Anand tries to console him and cheer him up. They both open up about the troubled relationships they have with their sons. Subsequently we see Harshvardhan letting go of his disappointment and joining in for the wedding.

Baraat is ready to leave

At the Goenka’s, we see Akshara sharing her gratitude towards her family. She and Mayank also remember their parents. Then the Goenka family prepares to welcome the baraat. Abhimanyu and his family are ready to leave for the wedding. Before they start though, Abhimanyu says something that amazes everyone. He talks about how we often advise the girl marrying into another family to adjust for the new family but seldom do we ask the family to change for the girl. Harshvardhan and Shefali argue over the same where Harshvardhan refutes Abhimanyu’s opinion and Shefali gives him a strong response which silences everyone.

Finally Birlas leave and we see Akshara and her family excited to welcome the baraat. The two families share greetings and some healthy banter before the wedding starts. There is a cheerful environment among the Birlas and Goenkas, but the troubles on the way are not yet over.

In the upcoming episode we will see some more entertaining twists and turns. Abhimanyu will fight all odds to marry Akshara. Aarohi will join in the happiness but is she really happy for her sister? Harshvardhan and Mahima will create more troubles for Akshara. It remains to be seen if Akshara will be able to adjust with the Birlas. The next few episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be equally thrilling as we see Akshara and Abhimanyu start this new chapter of their lives.

