Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written updates August 23: Abhimanyu confronts Akshara for lying to him about Kairav

In this episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, numerous twists will hit Akshara’s life. Abhimanyu finds out the truth she hides from him about Kairav’s whereabouts. Kairav runs away once again after noticing Abhimanyu with Akshara. Meanwhile, Dr. Kunal Khera prepares for Abhimanyu’s surgery. Keep reading this article to know more. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written updates August 22: Vansh hides Kairav in Goenka's house, Akshara lies to Abhimanyu

Abhimanyu confronts Akshara

When Kairav requests Akshara to come to meet him alone, she instantly promises him in hope that she will be able to convince him to surrender. Unfortunately, Abhimanyu overhears the entire conversation and feels heartbroken. Akshara decides to quietly leave and meet Kairav before Abhimanyu’s surgery starts. She leaves thinking no one knows about her secret but life has other plans. Abhimanyu follows her and finds her in an isolated spot looking for Kairav. Will Kairav come to meet her? Will Abhimanyu call the police on him? Keep reading this article to find all the answers.

In the meantime, Dr. Kunal Khera prepares for the operation. The entire Birla family leaves to support Abhimanyu before his operation. Elsewhere, Kairav notices Abhimanyu at a distance from Akshara. He immediately believes that Akshara brought Abhimanyu with herself even when he requested her to come alone. He feels betrayed and runs away. Subsequently, Abhimanyu confronts Akshara and accuses her for taking her family’s side despite everything. Akshara convinces him to give Kairav one chance to prove his innocence and he agrees.

However, Kairav has already escaped once again and is nowhere to be found. Read the upcoming HT highlights to find out the end of this already complicated story.

Abhimanyu prepares for surgery

When Akshara and Abhimanyu can’t find Kairav anywhere, they return to the Birla hospital for his operation. Dr. Kunal assures them that the operation will be successful and Abhimanyu will soon resume his work as a surgeon himself. All the family members feel nervous about the surgery, Manjari comforts them all while she herself feels anxious.

As the staff prepares the OT for Abhimanyu, he meets the Birla family before leaving for the surgery. At the hospital, the entire Birla family wishes him luck; back at the Goenkas, Akshara’s family members pray for him. As he finishes bidding farewell to the family, it’s time for him to take another important journey of his life– the journey to gain his earlier strength back.

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu will enter the OT for his surgery; outside, Dr. Kunal makes an unusual request to Akshara as a condition to perform the surgery. Read the next article to find out if Akshara will accept Dr. Kunal’s request or not?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.