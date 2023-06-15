‘You alcoholic’: RHOC's Tamra Judge slams Shannon Beador during verbal spat on latest episode

Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador took potshots at each other on Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

“F**k you and your f**king drinking, you alcoholic,” Judge yelled at Beador during an argument while on a boat trip.

“You can say whatever you want, Shannon, you’re a f**king liar, and you’re a drunk,” said Judge while she appeared to be intoxicated herself.

In a confessional, Beador imitated Judge's slurred speech and said: “I’m not talking that way — you are, Tamra.”

“I’d like to ask you a question — where’s the girl that cried to me at Jennifer’s yoga retreat saying that you missed me as a friend?” said Beador while referring to their conversation on last week’s episode.

Earlier, the former best friends sat down to sort out the issues between them but Judge pointed out Beador's drinking habits during the course of their interaction.

“I remember when you and David [Beador’s ex-husband] were still married and you said, ‘David wants me to stop drinking,’ I said, ‘Then stop drinking,'” said Judge during their one-on-one lunch.

Judge's barbs immediately affected Beador who warned her that she was crossing a line. Later, when Judge spoke with her husband, Eddie Judge, Beador's drinking habit was discussed again.

“The only good thing out of the relationship was David, and I don’t even know how he lasted so long — she drinks way too much,” said Eddie.

On Wednesday's episode, Judge also slammed Beador for not being there when she needed her while they were friends and in good terms.

“I gave so much for so many years,” Judge told co-stars Emily Simpson and Heather Dubrow.

“I f**king needed her, she wasn’t f**king there, and that’s the end of the story, so you know what? She can f**k a duck!,” yelled Judge.

