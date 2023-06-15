Yellowstone's Kevin Costner struggles to get estranged wife Christine to move out of his home amid divorce

Kevin Costner is facing troubles with his estranged wife Christine while the couple have filed for divorce. As per a recent report by TMZ, Christine has refused to leave the home they share after filing for divorce on May 1. The report says that according to their prenup, Christine was supposed to vacate the house within 30 days from the date of filing of divorce. Kevin Costner with estranged wife Christine(Twitter)

As per court documents on the matter, Kevin alleges that Christine wants to force him to agree to her "various financial demands."

Kevin has already given Christine $1.2 million as per the prenup. The total amount given by Kevin amounts to around $1.45 million which is enough for her to find a new place. The report points out that Kevin is willing to contribute $30K per month for a rental house as part of his child support obligations and $10K for her moving costs.

Notably, Christine has listed April 11 as the date of their separation and filed for divorce over irreconcilable differences. The pair got married in September 2004. Their marriage lasted for over 18 years and they had three children together. They have two sons named Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14 and a daughter Grace, 12.

After Christine filed for divorce, Kevin sought joint custody of their children. In his response, Kevin mentioned a prenup, in regards to spousal support, legal fees and properties.

People quoted a source as saying: "It was not anything that he wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."

After the divorce was filed, Costner's rep said, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

