YouTuber Gaurav Taneja says he requested Noida Police not to share his pics with media: 'But within 5 minutes...'

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja has revealed that he had asked the Noida police, after he was arrested on his birthday, to not send his photos to the media. In a new video shared on his YouTube channel Flying Beast, Gaurav added that even though he pleaded, his pictures were circulated and published 'within five minutes'. The video has been titled, 'Why was I Arrested on My Birthday ??'. (Also Read | YouTuber Gaurav Taneja breaks silence on arrest after birthday party)

Earlier this month, Gaurav was arrested by the police after his wife-pilot Ritu Rathee Taneja arranged a birthday party onboard the Noida Metro. Fans turned up in large numbers at the venue causing chaos amid prohibitory orders in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

In the clip, Ritu recalled that before arriving at the venue, Gaurav got off from the car. However, he didn't reach for a long time as she kept waiting inside a room of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) at the sector 51 metro station. Ritu was told that police security will bring Gaurav, as there was a big crowd. Though she tried calling him, he didn't receive her call.

Ritu said, "I was clueless about my husband. The biggest shock was seeing Gaurav's pictures with the police on social media that he was arrested... Gaurav was totally clueless as to where he should go and what the surprise was. He was taken by the police saying that they will bring him to me. Instead, he was taken to the police station...His pictures were clicked saying that it is for the police record but was out within five seconds." Ritu added that instead of blurring Gaurav's face, it was simply released.

Ritu added, "When he got his phone, the first text he did was 'aap theek ho? bacche theek hai (Are you okay? Are the children okay)?'...My friend asked me if Gaurav scolded me. 'Ek baar bhi nhi yaar (Not even once)'." The video ended with the words on a black screen, "Maine authorities ko bohut request ki thi..ki meri photos media ko mat bhejiye (I requested the authorities to not send my pictures to media)...but within 5 minutes entire media published photos."

Ritu had planned the entire celebration onboard the metro, under a scheme of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation that allows renting of coaches for private celebrations. Gaurav was granted bail within hours of his arrest. Restrictions under CrPC section 144 were imposed in Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of UP in view of multiple festivals and other law and order considerations.

Gaurav's YouTube channel Flying Beast has over seven million subscribers. While Gaurav has 3.3 million followers on Instagram, Ritu has 1.6 million followers. The couple was recently seen on the Star Plus show Smart Jodi, in which celebrities and their partners competed in a series of tasks and challenges to prove their chemistry as real-life couples.

