Yuvika Chaudhary apologises for using casteist slur in vlog: ‘I didn’t know the meaning’

Actor Yuvika Chaudhary found herself in hot water after she used a casteist slur in her vlog while describing how ‘bad’ she looked. '#ArrestYuvikaChaudhary' began trending on Twitter shortly after she uploaded the video, which also featured her husband, reality television star Prince Narula.

Now, Yuvika has apologised for her comment, claiming that she ‘didn’t know the meaning’ of the word and maintaining that she would never hurt anyone. “Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all,” she wrote on Instagram.

Some fans extended support to Yuvika, in the replies to her post on Twitter. “Stay strong queen we know uh didn't used that wid wrong intention and dis world is so judgmental will judge if uh do wrong and even if uh right so uh dnt worry love uh the most queen my inspiration,” one wrote. Another said, “We know you are very sweet person. By mistake vlogs me bol dete h insaan hi toh h at the end (You said it by mistake in your vlog. You are human, after all).”

However, some Twitter users did not accept Yuvika’s apology. “Sure you did! If you went to a school you knew! Stop playing the victim. Accept that you are conditioned into a casteist mindset. That is the case with most of us. And make the apology specific to the community you offended,” one person replied. “If you have a racist thinking, you are not ashamed. Every person has the right to live with dignity. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary,” another said.

Earlier this month, actor Munmun Dutta found herself embroiled in a similar controversy for using a casteist slur in a YouTube video. She issued an apology, blaming the ‘language barrier’ for her ignorance. “Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down,” she said, adding that she has ‘utmost respect’ for people of all castes.