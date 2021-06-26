Zaan Khan elated to return to Mumbai for his TV show’s shoot after 60 days

As restrictions on shoots get lifted in Maharashtra, several TV shows which headed out of Mumbai, are back to their sets in the city. Actor Zaan Khan’s show, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, which was being shot in Surendranagar, Gujarat, has also resumed shoot in Mumbai.

“It is good to be back. We are all vaccinated now. The whole team is very excited about coming back to our old set. We shoot in a bio bubble, so no one can just come and go. We go back home but there are daily checkups that happen on set. By God’s grace, there has been no Covid case in the team till date,” he tells us.

The team shot the show for 60 days in Gujarat, so the episode flow was maintained and now, and they resumed in Mumbai on June 20.

“It was a very smart move to shift to another place. We could continue to shoot, there was no hotchpotch and the continuity of the show was beautifully maintained. There were no hindrances for our audiences as they could enjoy our show,” adds Khan, 26, who calls it a “unique experience” to work amid a raging pandemic.

While the rest of the show’s team headed back to Mumbai, Khan took a detour to Bhopal to meet his family.

“I missed spending Eid with my family because we could not leave the bio bubble, but it is fine. I met them for a couple of days in Bhopal after we packed up from Gujarat. I was feeling a bit low. I missed my family. I normally visit them every month but it was for the first time that I didn’t see them for four months. Having said that, I am just glad that we continued working even in this difficult time. I am grateful and feel so blessed for that,” Khan ends.