Zee Comedy Show: Sanket Bhosle stumped as Sugandha Mishra goes off-script to talk about having babies, watch

A new promo for Zee Comedy Show was shared online and it featured comedian couple Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle. The two were acting in a sketch, featuring him as a policeman and her as his wife.

In the video, Sanket told Sugandha that she should be ashamed of herself for eating while he is busy tracking down her criminal brother. “Pati idhar bhookhe pet tere bhai ko dhoondh raha hai aur tu noodles thoos rahi hai (I have not had the time to even eat as I am busy looking for your brother, and here you are, stuffing yourself with noodles),” he said. “Chhodunga nahi aaj usko (I won’t leave him),” he declared.

Sugandha took a dig at Sanket and said, “Bas usko pakadne mein lage rehna, sahi time pe mujhe pakda hota toh aaj 3-4 bachche hote humare (You are busy trying to get a hold of him. If you held me at the right time, we would have had three or four kids by now).” He looked flustered as she seemingly went off-script.

“Bachche kya bol rahi hai tu? Yeh toh script mein nahi tha (Why are you talking about children? This was not in the script),” Sanket told Sugandha, who explained that her comments came from ‘personal bhadas (pent-up frustration)’.

Sugandha and Sanket got married in the presence of close friends and family in Jalandhar on April 26. They shared pictures and videos from their wedding festivities on Instagram, with the hashtag ‘Suket’ (an amalgamation of their names). In an earlier interview, he revealed that they were set to tie the knot last year, but the wedding was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now the second wave is here, but how much more can we delay. But we are following all the norms set by the government,” he told Pinkvilla.

